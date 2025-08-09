This Popular Kids' Toy Works Wonders To Help Organize Your Kitchen
Got a few fidget spinners lying around? Before you feel frustrated at your kids' habit of moving on from toys so quickly, learn how you can repurpose those popular playthings into a genius kitchen organization hack. You'll be grateful that your kids are no longer interested in them in no time.
There's a conflict unique to the kitchen that has most of us forever in search of new, brilliant organization tactics to make mealtime a snap: Stuff seems to constantly accumulate, and yet there's no room where it's more important to have a clutter-free space where things are easy to find. We want our kitchens to feel pleasant and comfortable, plus our storage needs to make sense for how we cook or bake, and allow room to store things safely and neatly. There are plenty of great essentials you can buy for kitchen organization, but by repurposing your kids' fidget spinners, you don't have to spend a cent. Simply turn that spinner into a DIY lazy Susan.
This exponentially increases cabinet space. With a plate, some glue, and some felt pads, you can store spices or cans on a handy-dandy surface you can spin so you can always see everything. You'll never buy the same seasoning again because you didn't see you had it, or let a new spice go bad because you forgot it was shoved in the back of a shelf. Smaller items stay contained, tidy, and easy to grab as you cook, bake, and serve.
How to make a fidget-spinner lazy Susan
You can make a simple lazy Susan with things you also already have at home. If you or your kids craft, you may have some self-adhesive felt pads. These are easy to stick onto the round ends of the fidget spinner. Then you just need to add some glue to the spinner's center and attach a plate. You can use whatever glue you have if it's strong, and your plate should be sturdy and smooth. If you need any of these items, like these Hilltop Products variety-size furniture felt pads or some Gorilla original waterproof glue, you will have to spend, but not much.
You can get a bit more advanced and create a double-tiered lazy Susan for twice the storage. Follow the lead of TikTok user LaShana Diaz: Pop the center button from the fidget spinner for a flatter surface and glue it onto your plate. Then, glue a candlestick holder on top of the plate at the center, gluing a second plate on top of that. Voila, you've got two shelves that spin.
@lahlahlandhomedecor
I created a DIY lazy susan for my cabinet spices with a fidget soinner and dollar tree items! #diy #decorhacks #howto #homeideas #tipsandtricks #diycabinetorganizer #dollartreediy #diyhacks
A lazy Susan is one of the best products for making even the smallest kitchen more functional, and thanks to discarded fidget spinners, you can easily fashion one for free or for cheap. In addition to spices, seasonings, and cans, you can store canisters of utensils and tools, tea bags, sauces, and oils, or, with a Yoeuikaoh non-slip coffee mug tree, mugs.