This Popular Kids' Toy Works Wonders To Help Organize Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Got a few fidget spinners lying around? Before you feel frustrated at your kids' habit of moving on from toys so quickly, learn how you can repurpose those popular playthings into a genius kitchen organization hack. You'll be grateful that your kids are no longer interested in them in no time.

There's a conflict unique to the kitchen that has most of us forever in search of new, brilliant organization tactics to make mealtime a snap: Stuff seems to constantly accumulate, and yet there's no room where it's more important to have a clutter-free space where things are easy to find. We want our kitchens to feel pleasant and comfortable, plus our storage needs to make sense for how we cook or bake, and allow room to store things safely and neatly. There are plenty of great essentials you can buy for kitchen organization, but by repurposing your kids' fidget spinners, you don't have to spend a cent. Simply turn that spinner into a DIY lazy Susan.

This exponentially increases cabinet space. With a plate, some glue, and some felt pads, you can store spices or cans on a handy-dandy surface you can spin so you can always see everything. You'll never buy the same seasoning again because you didn't see you had it, or let a new spice go bad because you forgot it was shoved in the back of a shelf. Smaller items stay contained, tidy, and easy to grab as you cook, bake, and serve.