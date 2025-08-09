Pair Your Tomatoes With This Summer Stone Fruit For The Most Refreshing Salad

Many summer salads take advantage of the peak produce that runs abundant throughout the season — ditching the usual leafy greens to embrace full bowls of fruits and veggies. There's the omnipresent watermelon salads that swap the greens for melons and cheese, and the classic cherry tomato Caprese salad, which, despite being enjoyed all year round, takes advantage of sweet and juicy summer tomatoes. The tomato and plum salad is another example, and one that doubles down on two of the season's most sought after fruits in the produce aisle by pairing tomatoes with none other than stone fruit.

Sliced uniformly and tossed in a light vinaigrette, the soft textures and sweet flavors make for a refreshing salad that's the epitome of summer snacking. But, while entirely delicious as is, there are certainly ways to make it more interesting. Tasting Table's plum and tomato salad recipe, for instance, pairs the two with goat cheese and arugula pesto while opting for a combination of raspberry vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil for the dressing.

Other variations play with more summer produce, tossing in sliced cucumbers or swapping the usual heirloom tomatoes for cherry tomatoes and thinly sliced red onion, while others take full advantage of the wide variety of herbs like mint and scallions that also find their stride in the warm season. Of course, mozzarella cheese is an obvious addition, too, but you could take note from vegan Caprese salads and substitute it for tofu instead.