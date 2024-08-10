Why Tofu Is Key For The Ultimate Vegan Caprese Salad

There's nothing like a caprese salad in the summer — it's just one of the many ways to use your peak-season tomatoes. They're simply non-negotiable. The mozzarella, on the other hand, can be swapped out. Whether you're vegan, lactose intolerant, or looking for ways to mix more plant-based meals into your diet, the key ingredient for the ultimate, dairy-free caprese salad is tofu. That's right, not one of those expensive blocks of artisanal vegan cheese, just tofu.

Tofu is the preferred alternative for paneer in Indian dishes (including besan chilla, a breakfast dish that happens to be vegan) and for cream cheese in, well, everything that cream cheese is used (it makes a great substitute for mascarpone in your tiramisu, too). But, how does a block of tofu pull off the cheese in your caprese salad better than most vegan cheese brands? It's soft, for one. It's also mildly flavored. Plus, it's a little watery — just like fresh mozz.

Now, I know what you're thinking: There's so many different types of tofu to buy, how are you supposed to know which to get? Medium-firm tofu, in my opinion, is the best substitute for creamy cheeses. You could easily cut it into wedges, or crumble it on top of your tomatoes and dress it up with some fresh basil and olive oil. But in this case, I'd recommend using silken tofu. It looks exactly like mozzarella — and, with time to marinate, it'll taste like it too.