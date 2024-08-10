Why Tofu Is Key For The Ultimate Vegan Caprese Salad
There's nothing like a caprese salad in the summer — it's just one of the many ways to use your peak-season tomatoes. They're simply non-negotiable. The mozzarella, on the other hand, can be swapped out. Whether you're vegan, lactose intolerant, or looking for ways to mix more plant-based meals into your diet, the key ingredient for the ultimate, dairy-free caprese salad is tofu. That's right, not one of those expensive blocks of artisanal vegan cheese, just tofu.
Tofu is the preferred alternative for paneer in Indian dishes (including besan chilla, a breakfast dish that happens to be vegan) and for cream cheese in, well, everything that cream cheese is used (it makes a great substitute for mascarpone in your tiramisu, too). But, how does a block of tofu pull off the cheese in your caprese salad better than most vegan cheese brands? It's soft, for one. It's also mildly flavored. Plus, it's a little watery — just like fresh mozz.
Now, I know what you're thinking: There's so many different types of tofu to buy, how are you supposed to know which to get? Medium-firm tofu, in my opinion, is the best substitute for creamy cheeses. You could easily cut it into wedges, or crumble it on top of your tomatoes and dress it up with some fresh basil and olive oil. But in this case, I'd recommend using silken tofu. It looks exactly like mozzarella — and, with time to marinate, it'll taste like it too.
Silken tofu makes for the best fresh mozzarella substitute
When I say silken tofu, I mean the kind you buy in the round tubes. This is the kind that makes for the best and easiest mozzarella alternative because all you need to do is slice it to get perfectly shaped, mozzarella-like rounds. This specific type of tofu is unlike others in that it's un-curdled, giving it the softest, most delicate texture similar to fresh mozzarella. When using it as a substitute in your caprese salad, you don't have to do much. You can simply slice and layer it with your fresh tomatoes, drizzle on some olive oil, salt, and pepper, and call it a day. But, if you want to go the extra mile, you can marinate the tofu.
Marinating your silken tofu is the key to giving it a cheesy flavor — that way it doesn't only look like mozzarella, but tastes like it too. Start by slicing it into rounds and then give it a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, a sprinkle of salt, and a dash of nutritional yeast and let it sit for anywhere from 15 minutes to overnight. Plated with your fresh tomatoes and fresh basil, you'll taste the difference. It might even inspire you to elevate your salad even more, with additions such as pesto or toast pine nuts — or you might even want to use tofu as a substitute in your caprese sandwiches and pastas, too. Because, with all that added plant-based protein, why not?