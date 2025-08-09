Why Knowing The Different Breeds Of Beef Makes All The Difference

If you've ever had Wagyu beef, then you already understand why the breed of cattle matters. Wagyu and true Japanese Kobe are highly prized for the fat marbling throughout the meat, which gives it a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth texture. It's definitely a different experience and maybe the best example of why knowing the breed matters when sourcing your beef: It's going to affect flavor, texture, marbling, and price.

Jon Urbana, founder of KOW Steaks, told us that there are many factors to consider when analyzing beef breed. He said, "Genetics play a major role in flavor, marbling, and texture. But it doesn't stop there — factors like regionality, water quality, feed, and time on feed all influence the final product." It can be hard to know all of that about every cut of beef you buy, but there are places like KOW that create programs to ensure the best quality beef based on all of these factors. The end result goes well beyond what you might think at first.

Sticking with Wagyu, there's more to consider than just the claim that it has more marbling. This breed has a higher monounsaturated-to-saturated fat ratio than any other kind of beef. It also contains 30% more conjugated linoleic acid — a type of fat that may help with reducing weight and cholesterol as well as potentially helping to prevent cancer. On the whole, wagyu is healthier than other kinds of beef by many metrics.