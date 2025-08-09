The Worst Barebells Protein Bar Flavor Is Really Nothing Special

Protein-centered diets are all the rage these days, not just to build muscle, but to lose weight and curb hunger. No matter what your fitness or weight goals may be, there's a protein bar brand that fits. Barebells protein bars have nearly a decade in the business, offering a range of different products that are loaded with protein. But are they also loaded with flavor? We tasted and ranked 14 Barebells protein bar flavors and found plenty of great options. We also found the underwhelming flavor to skip, which, according to our ranking, was Barbells' chocolate dough.

We based our ranking on taste, texture, and how well each flavor resembles its title. The chocolate dough came in last because it was virtually tasteless. Plus, the little taste it had was disappointing at best and off-putting at worst. Barbells protein bars come with crisp rice dotting their exterior to bring a crunchy contrast to their chewy, doughy interior. And this flavor was no different, with chocolate crispies over a chocolate-coated bar filled with a chocolate-flavored dough. Needless to say, we were expecting this bar to be a chocolate lover's dream with cocoa notes, milky richness, and a balanced sweetness. Instead, the bar was moderately sweet, the cocoa flavor was non-existent, and the chocolate itself was chalky. While dough is supposed to have a soft texture, the lack of chocolatey flavor and the dry aftertaste really put the texture into a bad light.