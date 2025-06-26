The Barebells Protein Bar Flavor We'd Buy Again And Again
Protein-fortified everything is having a moment — pasta, donuts, even beer. But when it comes to snacks that actually deliver on taste and nutrition, Barebells has carved out a serious following. Known for its no-added-sugar bars packed with protein, the brand offers "original," "soft," and even plant-based lineups. We recently sampled several flavors from the original and soft bars as part of our ranking of Barebells protein bar flavors — and while not all were hits, one rose to the top fast: the Salted Peanut Caramel Soft Bar.
This flavor earned rave reviews from our taste tester, who noted that the soft bars they tried, including the Caramel Choco and Banana Caramel, outperformed the originals overall. Salted Peanut Caramel tasted "like a protein candy bar," they said, comparing the experience to eating a Snickers: "It's got a chocolate exterior, a gooey caramel layer, and then a peanut-flavored protein."
What helped this bar pull ahead was its balance. "The saltiness acts as a balance to the otherwise rich, decadent caramel flavors, while also offering a bit more than the previous Caramel Choco," they explained. The texture was another win — soft and "mildly chewy," but with a melt-in-your-mouth finish. "This hit everything I was looking for: Excellent taste and texture, advertised elements, and good nutrition facts since it's essentially a candy bar."
Tastes like candy, works like fuel
We're not the only ones who think the Salted Peanut Caramel bar is a winner. Scroll through TikTok and you'll see fans calling this bar "amazing," "ridiculously good," and "legit dessert." It consistently earns 9/10 and higher in taste tests — no small feat in a crowded protein bar market, where Barebells cracked the top 10 in our ranking of 19 popular protein bars.
The Salted Peanut Caramel bar is soft and slightly chewy, with none of the gritty texture or chalky finish that usually comes with protein bars. It layers chocolate, caramel, and peanut in a way that feels indulgent without going overboard.
It has 16 grams of protein, which is a little less than Barebells' original lineup, but it still feels plenty filling unless you're really counting. With 210 calories, 11 grams of fat, and 21 grams of carbs, it makes sense as a post-gym bite, road trip snack, or even a go-to option for marathon prep. The no-added-sugar formula doesn't hurt either, especially if you want something sweet without the sugar crash. Our tester said it could stand next to mainstream candy bars — but with a better nutrition label.