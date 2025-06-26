The Barebells Protein Bar Flavor We'd Buy Again And Again

Protein-fortified everything is having a moment — pasta, donuts, even beer. But when it comes to snacks that actually deliver on taste and nutrition, Barebells has carved out a serious following. Known for its no-added-sugar bars packed with protein, the brand offers "original," "soft," and even plant-based lineups. We recently sampled several flavors from the original and soft bars as part of our ranking of Barebells protein bar flavors — and while not all were hits, one rose to the top fast: the Salted Peanut Caramel Soft Bar.

This flavor earned rave reviews from our taste tester, who noted that the soft bars they tried, including the Caramel Choco and Banana Caramel, outperformed the originals overall. Salted Peanut Caramel tasted "like a protein candy bar," they said, comparing the experience to eating a Snickers: "It's got a chocolate exterior, a gooey caramel layer, and then a peanut-flavored protein."

What helped this bar pull ahead was its balance. "The saltiness acts as a balance to the otherwise rich, decadent caramel flavors, while also offering a bit more than the previous Caramel Choco," they explained. The texture was another win — soft and "mildly chewy," but with a melt-in-your-mouth finish. "This hit everything I was looking for: Excellent taste and texture, advertised elements, and good nutrition facts since it's essentially a candy bar."