14 Barebells Protein Bar Flavors, Ranked

There's no lack of protein bar brands on the market. You can find just about any flavor or texture that you're looking for, whether you buy it at a health food store, grocery chain, or online. I have eaten quite a range over the years, but hadn't tried Barebells, a popular brand known for its range of sweet flavors. And it's true, the company has a lengthy list of options, including original protein bars, soft protein bars, and plant-based protein bars. These come in an array of flavors (perfect if you want a protein bar to curb your sweet tooth) with textures that can vary from crisp, chewy, and gooey. There's a little bit of everything, so you'll never get bored.

However, if you're trying to determine which flavor(s) to start with, then you may be interested in this ranking. I tried as many flavors as I could get my hands on to separate the underwhelming from the impressive. I judged them on flavor and texture (which are highly important factors when eating something), and whether they delivered the advertised flavors. Occasionally, the nutritional value will also factor in. Let's begin the taste test!

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.