14 Barebells Protein Bar Flavors, Ranked
There's no lack of protein bar brands on the market. You can find just about any flavor or texture that you're looking for, whether you buy it at a health food store, grocery chain, or online. I have eaten quite a range over the years, but hadn't tried Barebells, a popular brand known for its range of sweet flavors. And it's true, the company has a lengthy list of options, including original protein bars, soft protein bars, and plant-based protein bars. These come in an array of flavors (perfect if you want a protein bar to curb your sweet tooth) with textures that can vary from crisp, chewy, and gooey. There's a little bit of everything, so you'll never get bored.
However, if you're trying to determine which flavor(s) to start with, then you may be interested in this ranking. I tried as many flavors as I could get my hands on to separate the underwhelming from the impressive. I judged them on flavor and texture (which are highly important factors when eating something), and whether they delivered the advertised flavors. Occasionally, the nutritional value will also factor in. Let's begin the taste test!
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
14. Chocolate Dough
Barebells' Chocolate Dough is covered with little chocolatey crisps and features a chocolate interior. The crisps, as you will come to know, are a signature of the brand and are included in a lot of the options. This flavor isn't overly sweet, but at the same time, it doesn't taste like much (which seems to be consistent with a few lower-ranking bars that follow). The flavor, which is supposed to be chocolate dough covered in milk chocolate, is pretty faint and non-discernible; it tastes chocolate-ish but nothing special. The texture is somewhat chalky and without much flavor to shift attention from the consistency, which is the most noticeable aspect of this bar. Because of the lack of flavor and off-putting texture, this bar takes the last place. The Chocolate Dough bar contains 200 calories, 7 grams of fat, 20 grams of carbohydrates, and 20 grams of protein.
13. Birthday Cake
The Birthday Cake flavor was a bit disappointing, particularly because I had high hopes; I usually love a birthday or confetti option. Let's begin with the flavor: I couldn't find it. It is supposed to have a sponge cake and buttercream flavor — which seems hard to achieve in a protein bar that doesn't actually have those ingredients — with sprinkle-inspired crisps on the inside. While the little crunchy bits are colorful and bring some joy, they contain minimal flavor. The base of the birthday cake bar didn't offer anything other than maybe a vanilla-inspired aftertaste. If I didn't know the flavor or closed my eyes to eat it, I would just think it's a mild vanilla bar. At no point would I guess it's supposed to be a festive birthday cake.
This didn't deliver much of its advertised qualities and didn't taste too captivating. Although the colorful morsels are a fun touch and the texture is mildly better than the Chocolate Dough, it isn't enough to make this stand out in any way. This flavor has 210 calories, 7 grams of fat, 20 grams of carbs, and 20 grams of protein.
12. Cookies and Cream
Cookies and cream is an iconic combination that you'll see in anything from a chilled pie to the classic ice cream flavor, so I was intrigued to try the Barebells' protein bar version. This bar doesn't have any noticeable aroma from the exterior to give you a hint of what it may taste like; usually, I'd expect to get a whiff of a cookie-like flavor. It is described as having cookie-flavored crisps adhered to the outside and a softer cookie dough-flavored center.
When I think of cookies and cream, I imagine a chocolate sandwich cookie and a creamy center that's often crushed into the food (pie, ice cream, etc.), so this doesn't quite fit the bill. It doesn't taste like a whole lot, more like a generic sweet protein bar. I'm not picking up on any specific flavors that would enable me to identify the flavors in a blind taste test. It's okay, a little more interesting than the previous two, but I wouldn't pick it over some of the other flavors on this list. This bar has 200 calories, 7 grams of fat, 20 grams of carbs, and 20 grams of protein.
11. Peanut Butter
The Peanut Butter protein bar has a very faint peanut aroma and flavor. This is surprising given that other peanut-flavored bars on this list — even those that pair peanut with other ingredients — still manage to deliver a more pronounced nutty presence. This bar has an overwhelmingly soft texture, thanks to the peanut butter-flavored nougat center that is accentuated by the slight crunchiness of the crispies.
But, again, the peanut butter flavor is surprisingly mild despite being the entire flavor. I think it would be better with a dark chocolate exterior since the milk chocolate doesn't bring much to the table either. It's not bad, and it's marginally more intriguing than the Cookies and Cream protein bar, but I wouldn't reach for it again. This bar has 210 calories, 8 grams of fat, 20 grams of carbohydrates, and 20 grams of protein.
10. Salty Peanut
We've moved on to a moderately better peanuty flavor with Salty Peanut. This bar has a chocolatey peanut crunch, which sets it apart from the previous Peanut Butter bar. The nut topping provides a nutty flavor profile and different texture compared to all the other ones that used crisps on the exterior. Despite being part of the classic protein bar line, the bar itself is incredibly chewy, unlike any of the aforementioned Barebells.
This is a bit more of a workout for your mouth, but it brings together two classic flavors that we see very often: chocolate and peanuts. It isn't too flavorful or memorable, but it delivers the salty peanut flavor. This bar has 200 calories, 8 grams of fat, 18 grams of carbohydrate, and 20 grams of protein, making it the lowest-carb option out of anything thus far — which is another notch in its favor, especially if you're tracking your macros.
9. Cookies and Caramel
If you tend to eat with your sense of smell, the Cookies and Caramel protein bar has a very noticeable caramel aroma straight from the packaging. I thought it was going to reflect that strength in the flavor, but it was surprisingly mellow. While there are crisp pieces on top, and what's described as a cookie and chocolate center, the caramel aroma and taste come through the most, offering sweetness that is not too prominent.
This bar is more intriguing in aroma, and due to caramel, it offers the most captivating flavor of anything I've tried so far. But the lack of cookie flavor in the cookie and chocolate-flavored mid-section left me wondering when or if any of the Barebells options would leave me wanting more. The Cookies and Caramel bar has 210 calories, 7 grams of fat, 21 grams of carbohydrates, and 20 grams of protein.
8. White Chocolate Almond
For a lighter, chewier texture, opt for the White Chocolate Almond protein bar. This option has a softer texture juxtaposed with the welcome crunch of almond pieces. This is a softer, more pliable bar, and yet it is not classified as one of Barebells' soft protein bar flavors, which I will introduce later. This ranked the highest so far because I really enjoyed the completely different texture and formulation than the ones with the crisp pieces the brand loves to add into its products.
If you want a contrasting texture, the almond gave an added bite without feeling too overwhelming or crunchy. It is satisfying and interesting, with the almond being the most prominent flavor. There isn't a lot of flavor other than that, but I like the nutty touch and the soft nature. This bar has 200 calories, 8 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbs, and 20 grams of protein, making it another one of the lower-carb options on the list.
7. Creamy Crisp
The Creamy Crisp has a very gooey center and a unique texture, mostly thanks to the caramel layer, which is clearly noticeable (unlike the Cookies and Caramel, where it wasn't too visible). It's a lot softer than most of the other standard protein bars and easier to bite into, making it an enjoyable afternoon snack. With a nondescript name like Creamy Crisp, it isn't a huge shock that it doesn't provide much flavor, other than the caramel and the general vanilla-like profile.
Nonetheless, I preferred this consistency over the White Chocolate Caramel to give it a slightly higher position in the ranking. This has a little more intrigue with the caramel layer, though we still haven't reached a crave-worthy flavor — but we're nearly there! This bar has 200 calories, 8 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbohydrates, and 20 grams of protein.
6. Caramel Cashew
We've reached the part of the list where the bars start to taste pretty good (and get progressively better). Barebells has several nut-forward bars, and the Caramel Cashew is among them. It has a nutty profile that's a bit more noticeable than the peanut ones I've tasted so far, which is odd as peanut usually has such a strong profile that makes itself known. The cashews offer a touch of texture to the otherwise soft interior.
The inside is flavorful thanks to the caramel element, which seems to be the brand's strength, as it's the flavor I can pinpoint the most. It's a nicely executed, sweet option for when you have a hankering for a protein bar that doubles as a dessert. It isn't overpowering but still brings a great nutty-sweet combination to the table. This bar has 200 calories, 8 grams of fat, 18 grams of carbs, and 20 grams of protein, making it another option with one of the lowest carbs on the list so far.
5. Wild Cherry
Right as I opened the Wild Cherry bar, I could smell the fruitiness. It has a white chocolate exterior with the brand's signature crispy pieces on the outside. The bar is mainly white in appearance with a light reddish-pink cherry layer, which is referred to as cherry-flavored sauce, and then the vanilla nougat. The sauce is similar to a jam or the interior of an uncooked Pop-Tart, offering a dash of fruity uplift in every bite.
This is a particularly fragrant bar featuring a burst of cherry flavor and a smooth texture (aside from the crispies). The cherry comes through and is easily the most interesting and well-executed flavor I've tried ... yet. It's quite delicious and tastes like it's a dessert, rather than solely a protein bar, which is appreciated. I enjoy the lightness that the cherry and white chocolate provide, making it a fantastic choice for a summer day since cherries are a classic summer fruit. The fruity bar has 210 calories, 8 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbohydrates, and 20 grams of protein.
4. Key Lime Pie
Similar to the cherry bar's colorful sauce layer, Barebells' Key Lime Pie is easily recognizable due to its green filling — you can spot the hue without cutting it in half; it's clear right when you open the package. This bar is bright and citrusy with a gooey jam-like layer and a lime-like aroma. It has a similar structure as the cherry bar, with a white chocolatey exterior and crisps.
I like that it's a blend of tangy and sweet, making it a perfect treat for a hot day when you don't want something too heavy. I can't recall having a lime-flavored protein bar, which helps it stand out from many options on the market. This is the most flavorful bar of the bunch, and it has similar nutrition facts as the cherry, except it has 200 calories, 7 grams of fat, and 18 grams of carbohydrates. The lower calories, fat, and carbs are another contributing factor in placing it higher than the cherry.
3. Banana Caramel
Banana Caramel is delightful. It tastes and looks like a treat with a smooth, rich consistency (except, as you can see, it was bashed upon arrival, but that's not the brand's fault as this was ordered through a third-party merchant). The caramel tastes indulgent, oozing out after you take a bite, and the banana profile brings added levity to help it stand out. The chocolate works with the two elements to create a marvelous combination. This is the first soft protein bar on the list, and as it turns it, it's my go-to option — the top two flavors are also in the soft category. While the cherry and key lime bars were pretty good, Banana Caramel is the first one I tried to see where I could finally see the Barebells hype.
I've seen lots of videos about this brand, so I was genuinely happy to finally thoroughly enjoy a flavor. Despite only 2 grams of sugar and 10 grams of sugar alcohol, it is incredibly decadent, like a candy bar with gooey caramel. This makes a fantastic choice when you're looking for a sweet treat with some added protein benefits. The Banana Caramel protein bar has 200 calories, 9 grams of fat, 24 grams of carbohydrates, and 16 grams of protein. Yes, the macros aren't as alluring here, but this is a fantastic option when you want a lower-sugar dessert that is laden with protein.
2. Caramel Choco
We tasted and trekked our way to the top two, and here we are. Go us! The best of Barebells' offerings is the Caramel Choco, another one of the brand's soft protein bars. Clearly, I'm a fan of the soft line. The crisps featured throughout many of the other options didn't appeal to me very much. This flavor has a chocolate exterior, snappy chocolate caramel, and that soft, melt-in-your-mouth interior. This is a bit on the sweeter side with the caramel notes hitting the strongest, but the chocolate exterior and chocolate-flavored center give it a well-rounded flavor, ideal when you want something sweet and comforting, similar to a 3 Musketeers bar.
Admittedly, 3 Musketeers isn't my top candy bar pick, but the chocolate in the Caramel Choco provided a simple yet scrumptious flavor that delivered on all points. It has a rich mouthfeel and that delightful chocolate that snaps when you sink your teeth into it. Perhaps it'd even make a great addition to candy bar salad. This bar has 200 calories, 9 grams of fat, 24 grams of carbohydrates, and 16 grams of protein.
1. Salted Peanut Caramel
Salted Peanut Caramel is another option from Barebells' soft protein bar collection. Like the Caramel Choco, this is like a protein candy bar, and I reckon it'd rank pretty high among the popular candy bars, too. This one in particular is pretty Snickers adjacent; it has a chocolate exterior, a gooey caramel layer, and then a peanut-flavored portion. While I like the interior chocolate component of the previous flavor, I'd pick this one time and again.
I find that the peanut note is a lot more potent than the one in the Salty Peanut bar, providing a boost of flavor. The saltiness acts as a balance to the otherwise rich, decadent caramel flavors, while also offering a bit more than the previous Caramel Choco. It has a nice, soft texture that's mildly chewy, but the caramel and chocolate melt in your mouth. This bar also beats out the second-highest flavor because it has fewer carbs; it has 210 calories, 11 grams of fat, 21 grams of carbohydrates, and 16 grams of protein. You may think that a measly 3-carb variation isn't that important, but if you're tracking your macros for whatever reason, it can make a world of difference. Overall, this hit everything I was looking for: excellent taste and texture, delivery on the advertised elements, and good nutrition facts since it's essentially a candy bar.
Methodology
There are more Barebells options than I was able to get my hands on. I received a few flavors as samples, bought some from Target, and purchased a couple from a website called Muscle and Strength (the two flavors I ordered came smashed as they were packed in a bubble wrap envelope without a box). Since they arrived at different times, I tasted these over the course of a few days. I ranked the bars by factoring in the taste, texture, whether they delivered on the promised flavors, and occasionally, the bar's nutritional components. To be totally truthful, I wasn't a big fan of a large portion of the options, only warming up to the top five because they were more interesting, flavorsome, and had better textures.