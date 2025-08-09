Your Dishwasher Can Pull Double Duty When Dinner's Not Quite Ready

When you are juggling multiple dishes and guests are arriving soon, keeping everything hot without overcooking or drying it out can be tricky, especially if you have a single oven or have so much food to prepare that a double oven just won't cut it. Surprisingly, your dishwasher might be the secret kitchen helper you never knew you needed. In addition to a few other unexpected things that a dishwasher can do — like washing plastic toys for the kids, light fittings, and smaller hub caps and car parts, or giving your computer's keyboard a good clean, and even ripening avocados — with the right technique, it can also function as a warming drawer. This can help to keep food hot and ready without adding any additional stress to your meal prep.

The trick lies in using your dishwasher's heated dry setting, not the wash cycle. After placing your warm food inside oven-safe containers or tightly sealed foil-covered dishes, run the dishwasher on a dry-only cycle — no water involved. This keeps the temperature warm and consistent, much like a low-temperature oven. The heated dry setting is designed to reach temperatures of 130 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit, which is warm enough to hold food without cooking it further. Be sure to avoid turning on a full wash cycle — especially one that uses water. Many newer dishwashers have a "sanitize" or "auto" feature that involves high water temps and steam. Accidentally selecting one could ruin your dish. For safety and cleanliness, always use clean racks, place the food in heatproof containers, and double-check the setting before starting the cycle.