Your Dishwasher Can Pull Double Duty When Dinner's Not Quite Ready
When you are juggling multiple dishes and guests are arriving soon, keeping everything hot without overcooking or drying it out can be tricky, especially if you have a single oven or have so much food to prepare that a double oven just won't cut it. Surprisingly, your dishwasher might be the secret kitchen helper you never knew you needed. In addition to a few other unexpected things that a dishwasher can do — like washing plastic toys for the kids, light fittings, and smaller hub caps and car parts, or giving your computer's keyboard a good clean, and even ripening avocados — with the right technique, it can also function as a warming drawer. This can help to keep food hot and ready without adding any additional stress to your meal prep.
The trick lies in using your dishwasher's heated dry setting, not the wash cycle. After placing your warm food inside oven-safe containers or tightly sealed foil-covered dishes, run the dishwasher on a dry-only cycle — no water involved. This keeps the temperature warm and consistent, much like a low-temperature oven. The heated dry setting is designed to reach temperatures of 130 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit, which is warm enough to hold food without cooking it further. Be sure to avoid turning on a full wash cycle — especially one that uses water. Many newer dishwashers have a "sanitize" or "auto" feature that involves high water temps and steam. Accidentally selecting one could ruin your dish. For safety and cleanliness, always use clean racks, place the food in heatproof containers, and double-check the setting before starting the cycle.
Best practices and foods that work well in the dishwasher
This method works particularly well for dishes that don't require crisp textures, such as mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, casseroles, and even rolls wrapped in foil. Items that you would usually keep in a low oven or warming drawer will do just fine in the dishwasher's dry cycle. Using a dishwasher for warming is especially helpful during holiday feasts or large gatherings when oven space is limited. To get the most out of this hack, pre-warm your food before placing it inside the dishwasher. Do not expect cold or lukewarm food to heat up inside — it is only meant for maintaining temperature, not cooking. Also, tightly covering the food ensures it does not lose moisture. Use foil, silicone lids, or even tightly fitted Pyrex lids to keep the heat in and avoid any lingering dishwasher smells from affecting your meal.
A useful idea is to label your dishwasher with a sticky note during use, just to prevent a well-meaning helper from starting a wash cycle accidentally. And once you are done, it is easy to return the dishwasher to normal duty — just remove the containers and run a rinse cycle if needed. You can also try these cool hacks for giving your dishwasher a post-warmup clean. This clever, low-effort method of warming food is becoming a go-to for savvy home cooks looking to multitask during busy meal preps. Just remember: As with any appliance shortcut, success depends on using the right settings and proper containers. Done right, your dishwasher could become your next favorite sous-chef.