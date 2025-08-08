The State That Loves Pumpkin Spice The Most Isn't In New England

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pumpkin spice may evoke cool autumnal evenings spent around a warm fire, but in the United States, the love for the flavor transcends climates and borders. Starbucks is credited with popularizing pumpkin spice flavor after the launch of its now-iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003, but the name has grown far beyond the reach of the coffee chain. Americans now spend an average of $500 million a year on pumpkin spice-flavored products, with stores like Trader Joe's often offering entire lineups of drinks, desserts, and snacks carrying the name. But even with its universal popularity, some states do crave pumpkin spice even more than others, and no place in the country loves it like West Virginia.

Proof of West Virginian's love for the fall flavor comes from Google Trends, which shows that out of every state The Mountain State searches for it the most. And West Virginia really, really loves the stuff, with only one other rival even coming within 10% of it when measuring what fraction of total searches in the state are about pumpkin spice. The popularity of pumpkin spice does show some correlation with colder climates, as the number two state is Alaska, and all of the remaining top five, Wyoming, Idaho, and Maine, are in the northern half of the country. But the warmer South isn't ignoring pumpkin spice, and it's just as popular in places like Florida and Texas as it is in New York or chilly Minnesota.