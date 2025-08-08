Turns Out, Your Favorite Salad Belongs In A Taco

Sometimes the best meals come from unconventional pairings. When filling taco shells, thinking outside the box can yield seriously delicious results. Tortillas filled with the ingredients that make a delicious Caesar salad can be a game-changer when Taco Tuesday rolls around. Caesar salad is thought to have first been served by a resourceful Italian chef who was short on ingredients during an unexpected rush of tourists to his restaurant in Mexico. The chef, Caesar Cardini, got creative by tossing lettuce with olive oil, eggs, croutons, cheese, and Worcestershire sauce to serve to his guests. Fortunately, these same ingredients can make for a taco that is equally popular.

Tacos filled with Caesar salad ingredients can be conveniently tweaked to suit a variety of dietary restrictions and preferences. For a unique presentation, you can turn your tacos into a "smashed" version by placing seasoned ground chicken onto a tortilla and pressing down the pieces to cook in a pan. The cooked chicken packed inside the tortilla can then be used as a base for your choice of fillings.