Why Costco Is The Best Store To Hit Before Your Beach Day

Do you have a beach day coming up but aren't prepared or stocked on snacks or food? Before you go and have the best beach day ever and have fun under the sun, there's one store you should hit, and you probably already frequent it: Costco. The day (or even a few days) before your beach trip is the perfect time to make a Costco run. There, you can grab all the snacks and food items you need, including this list of the 16 best Costco food items to bring to the beach. One item on the list is the Kirkland Signature Caesar salad kit, which you can pack in a cooler to bring to the beach.

Additionally, be sure to check out our list of the 12 best Costco prepared foods to buy and the 11 to avoid to help you make your decision on what food to buy and pack for your beach day. Aside from food items that need cooler storage, you can also pick up snacks that don't require refrigeration. This includes trail mixes, cookies from Costco's bakery, dried fruits, chips, and these five Costco snack bars that we've ranked from worst to best.