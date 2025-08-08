Why Costco Is The Best Store To Hit Before Your Beach Day
Do you have a beach day coming up but aren't prepared or stocked on snacks or food? Before you go and have the best beach day ever and have fun under the sun, there's one store you should hit, and you probably already frequent it: Costco. The day (or even a few days) before your beach trip is the perfect time to make a Costco run. There, you can grab all the snacks and food items you need, including this list of the 16 best Costco food items to bring to the beach. One item on the list is the Kirkland Signature Caesar salad kit, which you can pack in a cooler to bring to the beach.
Additionally, be sure to check out our list of the 12 best Costco prepared foods to buy and the 11 to avoid to help you make your decision on what food to buy and pack for your beach day. Aside from food items that need cooler storage, you can also pick up snacks that don't require refrigeration. This includes trail mixes, cookies from Costco's bakery, dried fruits, chips, and these five Costco snack bars that we've ranked from worst to best.
Grab everything you need before your best beach day ever
Aside from stocking up on food and snacks to bring on your beach day, you can also purchase supplies and gear such as beach chairs, blankets, a cooler, and beach toys for the kids. If you have space in the car, you can also consider stocking up on bulkier items such a foldable wagon, portable shower, or an inflatable kayak.
But let's say you're looking to pack lightly for the excursion, you don't have a lot of space in the car, or you're not looking to eat a lot at the beach. If that's the case, you can still make a trip to Costco before hitting beach to fill up on food at Costco's food court. That way, you'll be full and won't have to pay for costly meals at beachside food stands. You can also order the food court items to go and eat them at the beach. Need help deciding what to order? Be sure to check out our list of every Costco food court item ranked from worst to best to make your pick a no-brainer. We'd definitely pack some hot dogs and maybe even a whole pizza pie.