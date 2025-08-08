The Fruity Twist Your Cold Brew Coffee Needs This Summer
When the mercury rises, you're going to need something a little more refreshing than a creamy caramel latte. While you could order a frosty frappé or iced mocha, not everyone wants that much sugar and milk in their caffeinated beverage. For a fruity twist on your summer cold brew, try adding cranberry juice. Fruit juice and coffee might not seem like a natural pairing, but hear us out on this one. If you found the viral orange juice and iced coffee mix a little overpowering, this summer hack uses both cranberry juice and your preferred brand of tonic water for a lighter, more refreshing drink.
The cranberry cold brew tonic is all about balance and complementary flavors. The tart and slightly-sweet taste of the cranberry juice cuts through the bitter earthiness of the coffee. The tonic water, meanwhile, has a bright, bittersweet flavor that gives it a summery feel, especially with the added bubbles. With a squeeze of lime, this would make the ideal pick-me-up for a summer brunch, and if you brew decaf coffee, you'd have an elegant non-alcoholic aperitif.
Assembling your cranberry cold brew tonic
With just three ingredients, this drink doesn't so much require a recipe as ideas for variations. To start, add ice cubes, a 1-ounce shot of cold brew concentrate or fresh homemade cold brew, and 1.5 ounces of cranberry juice to a tall glass, then top it off with tonic or sparkling water. You could use espresso for this drink, but you'll need to allow extra time for it to chill. Espresso will also give you a slightly different flavor profile – it's bolder and more bitter, while cold brew coffee is smoother and more chocolatey.
If your tastes run a little sweeter, you can add maple syrup or honey, or if you need additional brightness, try a splash of orange juice. For entertaining or even just to make your own drink a little more special, don't forget the garnishes. Fresh cranberries on a toothpick or a slice of orange will give you a pop of color for a daytime feel. Likewise, a sprig of rosemary or dehydrated citrus will introduce more complex flavors and turn your cranberry coffee into a more elevated mocktail.