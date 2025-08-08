The Fruity Twist Your Cold Brew Coffee Needs This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the mercury rises, you're going to need something a little more refreshing than a creamy caramel latte. While you could order a frosty frappé or iced mocha, not everyone wants that much sugar and milk in their caffeinated beverage. For a fruity twist on your summer cold brew, try adding cranberry juice. Fruit juice and coffee might not seem like a natural pairing, but hear us out on this one. If you found the viral orange juice and iced coffee mix a little overpowering, this summer hack uses both cranberry juice and your preferred brand of tonic water for a lighter, more refreshing drink.

The cranberry cold brew tonic is all about balance and complementary flavors. The tart and slightly-sweet taste of the cranberry juice cuts through the bitter earthiness of the coffee. The tonic water, meanwhile, has a bright, bittersweet flavor that gives it a summery feel, especially with the added bubbles. With a squeeze of lime, this would make the ideal pick-me-up for a summer brunch, and if you brew decaf coffee, you'd have an elegant non-alcoholic aperitif.