For Lighter, More Flavorful Pancakes, Add This Sweet Powdered Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of ways to elevate boxed pancake mixes, from adding mix-ins to swapping water with milk. But using instant pudding mix in your next batch of pancakes will transform the flavor and texture of the pancake crumb effortlessly. Instant pudding mixes have flavoring agents, sugar, and cornstarch, making them a smart addition to pancakes.

Because the mixes contain sweeteners, if you're using a full package of instant pudding mix, you might want to omit sugar or any other kind of sweetener altogether. Consequently, a full pudding packet is best used in easy, scratch-made pancake batter, that is, a blend of flour, eggs, milk, oil, and baking powder, so you can leave out the sugar. There are, however, store-bought pancake mixes with no or reduced sugar, like Bob's Redmill and Kodiak Power Cakes, both of which ranked highly on our list of the best pancake mixes of 2025. If you're using a sugary pancake mix, you can reduce the amount of pudding mix you add to it. Even a tablespoon of dry pudding mix will make a difference in both flavor and texture for your next batch of pancakes.