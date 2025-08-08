Forget Chianti — This Underrated Wine Pairs Perfectly With Pizza
If you are not going out to a restaurant, the most pleasurable and low-effort way to enjoy a fancy-feeling meal at home is (arguably) pizza and wine. Famously, the go-to wine pairing for complementing pizza is Tuscan Chianti. Thanks to its tart, herbaceous profile, Chianti is a popular choice for serving with pasta dishes and meat-centric charcuterie spreads. It works for a reason. We get it. But, a glass of bold, medium-bodied, proper-fine-dining Chianti can sometimes feel like a little "much" for pizza night. Sipping wine instead of a soda 2-liter says that you are a connoisseur. A gourmand. Vibe matters here, and you know it. But might we suggest you ditch the Chianti for another, better-fitting red Italian wine: lambrusco.
On the palate, lambrusco arrives dry, crisp, and savory. Unlike most red wines, it's sparkling and served chilled — an effervescent mouthfeel that adds a little panache to pizza night. It isn't an overstatement to say that each sip is fizzy, energetic, accessible, and vivacious. Did the bottle arrive tepid? No sweat. Lambrusco does not become significantly affected in body or flavor with the addition of a few ice cubes. Lambrusco features tasting notes of cherry, raspberry, pomegranate, blackcurrant, violet, thyme, leather, wet truffle, and black tea. It is a fruity, floral, earthy bouquet that brings balance and intrigue to your pie. The lambrusco's fruitiness helps to emphasize the natural sweetness of the tomato sauce, while the lively acidity and effervescence cuts through the cheese's richness.
When pizza night strikes, break out the lambrusco
This light-bodied, translucent, red-purple wine hails from the Emilia-Romanga region of Northern Italy. On vibe (which is kind of the whole point of a wine-and-pizza night), lambrusco is just fun. It does not take itself too seriously like other moody, broody players in the red wine hall of fame. The name "lambrusco" etymologically derives from the Ancient Roman for "wild vine," and indeed, lambrusco grape vines grow nearby Emilia-Romagna's other globally prized regional fare, which includes prosciutto, mortadella, bresaola, tortellini, and more. It only makes sense that this wine is such a fitting pairing for pizza, an amalgam of meats and cheeses.
As you brainstorm gourmet toppings to upgrade your pizza, lean into the savory elements. Lambrusco makes an especially knockout pairing with spicy sausage pizza. For a vegetarian option, it would also pair well alongside a mushroom, gorgonzola, and thyme flatbread with cracked white pepper. Pro tip: Depending on which types of grapes they are made from, some lambrusco varieties can lean a tad sweeter than others. When you hit the wine shop, check the label for "secco" (dry), and steer clear of any bottles labeled "dolce." Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco del Fondatore 2023 ($26.97 via Wine.com) offers a true lambrusco tasting profile — quality that elevates pizza night without breaking the bank. Crack open a bottle while rewatching the 35 best food-related Saturday Night Live sketches of all time. That pizza delivery should be here soon.