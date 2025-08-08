Forget Chianti — This Underrated Wine Pairs Perfectly With Pizza

If you are not going out to a restaurant, the most pleasurable and low-effort way to enjoy a fancy-feeling meal at home is (arguably) pizza and wine. Famously, the go-to wine pairing for complementing pizza is Tuscan Chianti. Thanks to its tart, herbaceous profile, Chianti is a popular choice for serving with pasta dishes and meat-centric charcuterie spreads. It works for a reason. We get it. But, a glass of bold, medium-bodied, proper-fine-dining Chianti can sometimes feel like a little "much" for pizza night. Sipping wine instead of a soda 2-liter says that you are a connoisseur. A gourmand. Vibe matters here, and you know it. But might we suggest you ditch the Chianti for another, better-fitting red Italian wine: lambrusco.

On the palate, lambrusco arrives dry, crisp, and savory. Unlike most red wines, it's sparkling and served chilled — an effervescent mouthfeel that adds a little panache to pizza night. It isn't an overstatement to say that each sip is fizzy, energetic, accessible, and vivacious. Did the bottle arrive tepid? No sweat. Lambrusco does not become significantly affected in body or flavor with the addition of a few ice cubes. Lambrusco features tasting notes of cherry, raspberry, pomegranate, blackcurrant, violet, thyme, leather, wet truffle, and black tea. It is a fruity, floral, earthy bouquet that brings balance and intrigue to your pie. The lambrusco's fruitiness helps to emphasize the natural sweetness of the tomato sauce, while the lively acidity and effervescence cuts through the cheese's richness.