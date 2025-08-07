The Ice Water Tip To Revive Strawberries When They Start Browning

Strawberries, like all berries, have a short lifespan and an even shorter period of peak freshness. Even if you buy strawberries at their juiciest, most vibrant, after as little as a week, they're probably already on a downhill trajectory. If you notice your strawberries beginning to show signs of decline, an ice water bath is your ticket to reviving color — and maybe even texture.

We should note that if strawberries are moldy or completely brown, then they're past saving. But if they're exhibiting a shriveled appearance, brown spots, and softening, they're still worth saving. Though exposure to moisture in the fridge can cause mold growth and deterioration, brown spots, a dull color, and softening are often signs that the strawberries have lost moisture from within. It's debated whether this trick firms the fruit, so expect the strawberries to still be soft. Plus, the compounds responsible for strawberries' red hue are water-soluble, so a water bath will brighten their dulled coloring.

Simply place strawberries in a single layer in a bowl, cover them with a layer of ice, and fill the bowl with cold water. Soak the strawberries for around 20 minutes before draining and straining them. When they're ready, you can enjoy them as a snack or sliced and added on top of a bowl of yogurt, cottage cheese, or vegan chocolate chia seed pudding.