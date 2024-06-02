The Best Way To Clean Your Strawberries And Keep Them Fresh

Strawberries are fragile and difficult to keep fresh for longer than a hot minute. They often look sad a day or two after bringing them home from the store. Because of their delicate nature, knowing how to wash and store them properly is imperative; otherwise, they will not be fresh for that mid-week strawberry shortcake or a brunchtime strawberries and cream French toast bake. Luckily, you don't need any special cleaners to get the job done. Hot water, a dish towel, and a breathable container are all that are required.

While there are plenty of other methods out there you can use that range from a diluted water and vinegar bath to using baking soda and water, they are not necessary. The best way to keep strawberries fresh begins by ensuring your hands are clean before washing them. Get rid of moldy or rotting strawberries, then wash the remaining under hot water.