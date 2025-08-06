Transform Your Watermelon Into A Sweet Steak Marinade That's Perfect For Summer

Summer is calling, and, surprisingly, so are the watermelons. With grilling season underway, there is an undeniable influx of barbecuing points to prove — who actually has the best recipes? Fortunately, there is a fruit-forward marinade to immediately wow guests: Watermelons might be the secret to a sweetened steak.

Watermelon is among the most iconic summer ingredients to add to your steak marinade; a true symbol of sunshine. The trick is balancing that sweet stamp. Blend the chopped melon in a food processor before incorporating a careful selection of other ingredients. Brown or soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, and even mustard are potentially complementary options. Add a kick of something peppery (we're looking at you, garlic and chile flakes), or even a dash of bourbon, and the dreamiest steak is en route.

Let's be honest. Barbecue prep is enough to provoke some serious decision paralysis; the list of ingredients that will give your steak marinade a flavor boost is longer than many expect. Yet where watermelon comes into its own is its natural sugar content, resulting in a subtle and smoky caramelization once on the grill, with none of the intense stickiness that you get with honey. The succulent scarlet flesh is easily blended and lighter in its results. Besides, there's a novelty aspect, too, isn't there? Maybe leave the empty shell on grill-side display ... just for added effect.