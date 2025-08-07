How To Make Dry Ice Last Longer

Dry ice is no longer a mystery ingredient exclusive to food packing companies and chemistry class demonstrations. You can order it online or even find it at grocery stores, and it's a serious boon for keeping ice cream frozen in a cooler and even protecting perishable foods from summer power outages. However, before you grab a package, you still need to learn how to safely handle dry ice and store it properly.

First of all, dry ice — which is just frozen carbon dioxide – should never be stored in your freezer alongside your ice cream and bags of peas. It has a temperature of -109 degrees Fahrenheit, making it way colder than regular ice, and it has to be kept at this temp or below in order to stay solid. In warmer environments, dry ice dissipates into gas instead of melting into a liquid, creating that characteristic "smoky" effect. Home freezers should be kept at zero degrees Fahrenheit, so not only are they too warm to make your dry ice last, but sticking a block in there is downright dangerous.

Dry ice is so cold that it can easily shut off or break your freezer, and if you put it in an airtight container first, the CO2 gas will build up pressure inside and cause it to explode. To make sure your dry ice is both long-lasting and safe to handle, it should be stored in an insulated cooler — preferably styrofoam — with the lid cracked open a bit.