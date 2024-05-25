How To Keep Ice Cream Frozen In A Cooler For As Long As Possible

There's nothing as disheartening as eagerly opening your cooler to grab the delicious ice cream you carried for your summer picnic only to find it's all melted into a sad soupy mess. Luckily, that doesn't have to be your story. With the right strategy, you can keep your ice cream frozen in a cooler for as long as possible.

First, you must secure the cool environment (aka your cooler) where your frozen treats are kept away from direct heat. Before buying a cooler, do your research so you get the best one for the right price. Choose from the hard-sided types made of plastic and avoid metallic varieties since they conduct heat much faster. But even with one that's top of the line, we recommend having extra insulation as it's a simple way to keep the ice in your cooler from melting too fast. For example, you can line the inside of the box with aluminum foil or thermal liners before putting in the ice cream.

Additionally, arm yourself with a towel big enough to cover the cooler. Once you settle at your picnic spot, wet the towel and drape it on the cooler. This will help keep the chilly box and its contents at a low temperature for longer. The science behind it is that as the water evaporates from the towel, it takes away heat, resulting in a cooling effect. Lastly, keep your cooler under a shade as much as you can.