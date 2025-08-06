How Hot Should Your Pan Be For Perfectly Seared Pork Chops?

Pork chops are simple to incorporate into your dinner rotation, and they can easily take on tons of flavor with a good marinade, sauce, or preparation technique. One particularly great way to elevate most pork chop recipes and introduce extra taste and textural intrigue is searing the meat. However, a common misconception about searing is that the pan needs to be scorching hot. On the contrary, this can lead to overcooking relatively lean meat cuts like pork chops, which tend to toughen if cooked too quickly. Alec Bradford, owner of farm-to-table Charleston, South Carolina restaurant, Herd Provisions, which features pan-seared pork chops with caramelized fennel butter on the menu, says not to "have the heat on high — a mid-high heat is best."

The point of searing is not to cook the meat through. Instead, it's all about adding flavor and getting a caramelized outside prior to cooking the meat fully. Heating the pan to medium before searing pork chops for a minute on each side (or until browned) will provide the perfect crisp exterior, without quickly overcooking or burning the meat. After a brief sear, you can lower the pan's heat even further to finish cooking. For the most tender pork chops, it also helps to deglaze the pan with wine, broth, or other cooking sauces after searing, before simmering.