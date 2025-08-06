How A Wartime Invention Shaped Every Diner Mug You Know

If you walk into any American diner, chances are you'll be served your morning cup of joe in a gleaming porcelain mug, with sturdy, thick walls, an extra-wide handle, and a distinctive hourglass shape that feels custom-tailored to the palm of your hand. Whether they're the classic white or branded with the restaurant's logo, they're an undeniably iconic piece of Americana. Not to mention, they're one of the most common items stolen from diners. But no matter what corner of the country you find yourself dining in, those mugs tend to look the same, which, surprisingly, is the result of a bit of wartime ingenuity.

Back in the 1940s, amidst the onslaught of the Second World War, the US Navy sought to partner with an American company not for manufacturing bullets or bombs, but rather a new type of coffee mug that could withstand the intense rocking of the waves in choppy seas. You see, previous mugs would tip over and shatter if the navy's ships hit rough waters — an inconvenience at best, a dangerously hot and sharp situation at worst. Even if the mugs didn't fall, the flimsy handles would crumble if they bumped into the wall or another mug. The Navy eventually awarded the contract to New York-based Victor Insulators, which had previously created and patented a wet-process porcelain formula designed to endure high-voltage conditions. At the time, you'd frequently find the company's porcelain insulators atop utility poles across the nation, but now, it's arguably most famous for its drinkware.