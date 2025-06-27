12 Things Customers Steal From Restaurants

Ten bucks at any restaurant supply store will get you a dozen ramekins, so what's so special about the ones from the diner? Maybe it's the thrill of the crime or just plain self-indulgence, but swindling customers can't seem to help themselves from bringing home more than leftovers.

Restaurant patrons are willing to pull an "Ocean's Eleven" all for a measly bottle of ketchup, and it seems to be a universal habit. If you think your grandma's little thieving tendencies are unique, you are greatly mistaken. From carafes to decorative taxidermy lynxes, customers are snatching things that aren't on the menu, like the menu itself. Not even the bathroom soap is safe.

While some of these petty thefts may be accidental, like walking off with a pen, many are bold and impressively calculated. One bartender reported losing every last spoon in their bar overnight thanks to a college scavenger hunt. Another server once chased a customer all the way down the block to rescue their restaurant's prized six-foot marlin. Aside from life size mascots and eloquently hand-painted pottery, most restaurant tableware can be purchased at your local department store, but when slipped from your favorite restaurant, it becomes a sentimental treasure and the punchline of your favorite party anecdote.