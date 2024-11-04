19 Best Items To Buy At A Restaurant Supply Store

If you've ever needed to feed a crowd, chances are you may have considered shopping at a restaurant supply store. The stores are known for selling food at great prices — provided you can buy groceries in bulk. Restaurant supply stores are an incredibly underrated gem of the food industry, and it's worth doing some digging to see if there's one in your area you could check out, restaurant owner or not. Though you'll need a membership (often requiring proof that you own a restaurant business) to shop at many, some national restaurant supply chains have "cash and carry" storefront locations open to the public, such as US Foods Chef'Store, Gordon Food Service, and Performance Food Service.

Restaurant supply stores can let you score some great deals, similar to what you might find at a Costco or Sam's Club, but you may want to do some planning before you go in. First, be aware that you'll have to buy many items in bulk in order to get a really good deal. Having a chest freezer will be to your advantage, as you can freeze any meat or cheese you may need to buy in bulk. There are also several foods you should think twice about buying in bulk, especially if you're not operating a food service business. Having years of experience in the food service industry, I'm a regular customer of my local US Foods Chef'Store, and I'm well-versed on the best items to buy at restaurant supply stores.

