One Of The Cheapest Kirkland Products (Per Unit) Is A Convenient Household Staple

If that 40-count pack of purified water for $4.53 felt like a steal, hold onto your cart. There's more where that came from. Kirkland's got a lineup of other super cheap kitchen staples you should tack onto your grocery list. And we're not talking about one-off pantry fillers — these are items you'll actually find uses for daily.

A full gallon of Kirkland Signature 1% low-fat milk comes in at just $2.86, perfect for a splash in your morning coffee to turn into a latte, or to fill up your cereal bowl. Want to serve rich portions of French onion soup tonight, or caramelized onions to top your homemade burgers? You can get a 5-pound bag of Kirkland yellow onions for $4.53.

Kirkland's got plenty to offer in the seasoning department, as well, and all for cheap. A 30-ounce jar of Kirkland's pure sea salt is $3.85 and can easily last you for months. And if you're a big fan of heat in your food, a 10-ounce shaker of Kirkland crushed red pepper runs $4.53. In contrast, a 5-count pack of 2-ounce crushed red pepper from Amazon Brand (10 ounces total) will set you back $9.95. This kind of smart pricing is exactly why Kirkland and Costco have gotten such a cult following, and why savvy shoppers love to turn to their local warehouse to keep their grocery budget down. Now that you know the secret, it's your turn to save!