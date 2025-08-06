One Of The Cheapest Kirkland Products (Per Unit) Is A Convenient Household Staple
If you consider your Costco membership one of the best things you've ever bought and stock your house with everything Kirkland, you're not the only one. Other than all the crazy-cheap deals you could get on various products at Costco, the brand's in-house label, Kirkland Signature, is beloved not just for its value-for-quality but also its variety. Electronics, clothing, groceries, and even gasoline, Costco seemingly has all of the household essentials in its catalog. But what's the overall cheapest thing you can get at Costco?
The catalog has more than 500 different items, so it can be hard to look through, but among the cheapest Kirkland-branded items you can buy is a pretty useful household staple, a 40-count pack of Kirkland Signature Purified Drinking Water in 16.9 oz bottles for a cool $4.53. To put into perspective the deal you're getting, a 24-pack of Pure Life Purified 8 oz Water Bottles is $3.97, and even the 24-pack of 16.9 oz bottles of purified water from Amazon Grocery goes for $3.39. So you're getting twice the value or more by going with Kirkland vs. most other places. And no worries, as with most things Kirkland, there's clear information on the original manufacturer on the labeling, and the bottles themselves are BPA-free.
What other Kirkland deals are there?
If that 40-count pack of purified water for $4.53 felt like a steal, hold onto your cart. There's more where that came from. Kirkland's got a lineup of other super cheap kitchen staples you should tack onto your grocery list. And we're not talking about one-off pantry fillers — these are items you'll actually find uses for daily.
A full gallon of Kirkland Signature 1% low-fat milk comes in at just $2.86, perfect for a splash in your morning coffee to turn into a latte, or to fill up your cereal bowl. Want to serve rich portions of French onion soup tonight, or caramelized onions to top your homemade burgers? You can get a 5-pound bag of Kirkland yellow onions for $4.53.
Kirkland's got plenty to offer in the seasoning department, as well, and all for cheap. A 30-ounce jar of Kirkland's pure sea salt is $3.85 and can easily last you for months. And if you're a big fan of heat in your food, a 10-ounce shaker of Kirkland crushed red pepper runs $4.53. In contrast, a 5-count pack of 2-ounce crushed red pepper from Amazon Brand (10 ounces total) will set you back $9.95. This kind of smart pricing is exactly why Kirkland and Costco have gotten such a cult following, and why savvy shoppers love to turn to their local warehouse to keep their grocery budget down. Now that you know the secret, it's your turn to save!