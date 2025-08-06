Our Least Favorite Canadian Whisky Still Has Plenty Of Great Qualities
Canadian whisky is not to be slept on. These sips can offer smooth, complex tasting notes that are equally ideal to pour straight and simply enjoy or to include in one of your favorite cocktail recipes. Tasting Table sampled and ranked five popular Canadian whisky brands to compile notes for you to consider as you browse product displays and consider your budget, palate, and drinking preferences. However, while one whisky in particular underperformed compared to the others, that doesn't necessarily mean it isn't worth buying.
We have to admit: There was some seriously stiff competition. Though Rich & Rare Reserve was relegated to the bottom of our list, this whisky is by no means a dud. The pour offers an approachable presence that can be appreciated by novice whisky drinkers and experienced connoisseurs alike. Drams of the Rich & Rare Reserve are simply smooth, while its subtly sweet aroma gives way to a balanced palate filled with delectable, inviting notes of vanilla, caramel, oak, honey, and spice. Suffice it to say, there's still plenty to recommend about Rich & Rare.
Balancing your budget with flavor profiles
Notably, Rich & Rare Reserve whiskey is blended and aged for at least three years in used barrels before being bottled by Sazerac at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky. Canadian whisky tends to share similar elements with bourbon and Scotch, but the use of rye to make the spirit can lead to more complex tasting profiles that lead with toffee, cinnamon, and even notes of toast. Rich & Rare is one such example that opens with a thinner nose and a subtle sweetness before a palate of grainy, nutty caramel leads into a finish that is short, oaky, and slightly bitter.
Of course, these details aren't terribly surprising given that Canadian whiskies tend to run on the lighter side, generally speaking. Experienced drinkers will likely notice missing elements in a sip of Rich & Rare, but since this particular brand is also light on the wallet, the bottle becomes slightly easier to justify when browsing whisky options. Though it might not be our first choice when stepping up to the shelves at the liquor store, Rich & Rare Reserve is more than drinkable and can also be used to make some decent cocktails, like a smooth old fashioned or a classic Sazerac.