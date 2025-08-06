Our Least Favorite Canadian Whisky Still Has Plenty Of Great Qualities

Canadian whisky is not to be slept on. These sips can offer smooth, complex tasting notes that are equally ideal to pour straight and simply enjoy or to include in one of your favorite cocktail recipes. Tasting Table sampled and ranked five popular Canadian whisky brands to compile notes for you to consider as you browse product displays and consider your budget, palate, and drinking preferences. However, while one whisky in particular underperformed compared to the others, that doesn't necessarily mean it isn't worth buying.

We have to admit: There was some seriously stiff competition. Though Rich & Rare Reserve was relegated to the bottom of our list, this whisky is by no means a dud. The pour offers an approachable presence that can be appreciated by novice whisky drinkers and experienced connoisseurs alike. Drams of the Rich & Rare Reserve are simply smooth, while its subtly sweet aroma gives way to a balanced palate filled with delectable, inviting notes of vanilla, caramel, oak, honey, and spice. Suffice it to say, there's still plenty to recommend about Rich & Rare.