These Store-Brand Spicy Chicken Nuggets Are Gluten-Free, But Barely Edible

A perfectly made chicken nugget offers a difficult-to-resist crunchy bite that gives way to a warm, delectably tender middle. Recipes vary from buttery, meatier pieces to smaller morsels that offer a bit more spice on the palate. For those moments when cravings strike and you can't get it together to whip up a recipe from scratch, ready-made pieces can be picked up from the store to quickly heat and serve. Tasting Table sampled 7 different spicy chicken nugget brands, ranking them from worst to best, to see which ones are worth your while and which are better left on the display.

Sadly, as promising as Sprouts' gluten free buffalo style bites might appear thanks to their attractive, eye-catching packaging, these nuggets left much to be desired. First, there was a distinct lack of spiciness, while the coating on each piece crumbled away quickly from the nugget, which was quite unpleasant for our taster. At least the chicken was soft, and the pieces fell apart quickly once bit into. As enticing as it might be to find a convenient gluten-free option that you don't have to make, Sprouts' version is not it. Thankfully, Golden Platter's gluten-free buffalo bites offer a tastier option.

In fact, our taster even compared them to something you might pick up at McDonald's. So, for those catering to dietary restrictions, these are your best bet.