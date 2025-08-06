These Store-Brand Spicy Chicken Nuggets Are Gluten-Free, But Barely Edible
A perfectly made chicken nugget offers a difficult-to-resist crunchy bite that gives way to a warm, delectably tender middle. Recipes vary from buttery, meatier pieces to smaller morsels that offer a bit more spice on the palate. For those moments when cravings strike and you can't get it together to whip up a recipe from scratch, ready-made pieces can be picked up from the store to quickly heat and serve. Tasting Table sampled 7 different spicy chicken nugget brands, ranking them from worst to best, to see which ones are worth your while and which are better left on the display.
Sadly, as promising as Sprouts' gluten free buffalo style bites might appear thanks to their attractive, eye-catching packaging, these nuggets left much to be desired. First, there was a distinct lack of spiciness, while the coating on each piece crumbled away quickly from the nugget, which was quite unpleasant for our taster. At least the chicken was soft, and the pieces fell apart quickly once bit into. As enticing as it might be to find a convenient gluten-free option that you don't have to make, Sprouts' version is not it. Thankfully, Golden Platter's gluten-free buffalo bites offer a tastier option.
In fact, our taster even compared them to something you might pick up at McDonald's. So, for those catering to dietary restrictions, these are your best bet.
Save what should be a good snack with some sauce
Sprouts' gluten free buffalo style bites are made with chicken breast, water, rice starch, and sea salt before being breaded in a mixture of yellow corn and rice flours, yellow corn meal, corn starch, and other flavorful elements like garlic powder, pepper, oregano, rosemary, and turmeric. To get these nuggets ready, you simply need to pop them into a pre-heated oven and bake for around 10 minutes, flipping over each piece around the halfway mark. Alternatively, the frozen nuggets can also be microwaved for a series of rotations.
While some online reviewers gushed over the taste on the official Sprouts website, others complained about what they felt was a changed recipe. As one wrote, "We've tried at least five brands of gluten free nuggets and these are the best. The entire family happily eats them, not just those that can't eat gluten." However, another cautioned, "Not a fan, They're just 'OK.' If you're gluten-restricted, they are edible. A bit of dipping sauce helped."
Indeed, regardless of which brand of chicken nuggets you ultimately decide to buy, if you find the pieces to be lacking in the heat department, a drizzle of your favorite hot sauce can instantly turn up the volume of spice. As always, keep in mind that the right dipping sauce can help convert a "meh" meal into something much more palatable in general too.