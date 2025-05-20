The Absolute Best Wendy's Dipping Sauce For Your Nuggets And Fries

There's truly no better trio than crispy chicken nuggets, perfectly cooked fries, and a delectable dipping sauce. They're basically the Holy Trinity of the fast food world. And one fast food chain that understands this very well is Wendy's. After all, it released an extra saucy twist on its beloved golden, crispy morsels of 100% white-meat chicken: Its Wendy's Saucy Nuggs, which were released with their own line of sauces in 2024. However, this wasn't the first time Wendy's released a new batch of dipping sauces. In its 56-year-long history, Wendy's has released and discontinued an array of sauces like the beloved S'Awesome sauce and a sriracha dip. While some of its sauces developed a cult following, others needed to be replaced. Luckily, Wendy's currently has one dipping sauce in its lineup that deserves all the love, and it's the honey BBQ sauce.

This sauce is pure perfection — so much so that it was ranked the best Wendy's dipping sauce by the Tasting Table staff. Compared to Wendy's BBQ sauce, which has a gelatinous consistency, the honey version has a beautiful, silky smooth texture that's alluring and oddly satisfying. It also has a deep brown color, thanks to the addition of molasses and vegetable and fruit juice concentrates. Not only is this sauce visually appealing, but its rich color alludes to the luscious flavor profile that's about to coat your tongue and make you salivate after every bite. Plus, this BBQ sauce won't awkwardly cling to your chicken nuggets in a congealed way. Instead, it coats your nuggets in such a delicate manner that it feels like these two items were meant to be together.