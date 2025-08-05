The Bacon Cutting Method That'll Have You Saying Goodbye To Your Knife
Many of the best bacon recipes call for chopping the meat into pieces rather than keeping the strips whole. Whether you're preparing the filling for a casserole or topping a salad, it usually starts by cutting the pork product up into smaller, bite-sized bits. Though a sharp kitchen knife is one of the handiest tools to have on your counter, there are plenty of reasons why you should be using kitchen shears more often, and cutting bacon is high on that list.
Uncooked bacon can be difficult to handle with a knife and a cutting board. Its fat content, particularly in a raw state, makes it slippery and harder to slice through or even handle. Whereas using a knife can effectively tear strips of bacon into incomprehensible shreds, a pair of kitchen shears is the ultimate tool to make quick work of cutting bacon, whether raw or cooked. It also provides much more accuracy and consistency in cutting than a knife would.
Use kitchen shears on freshly cooked bacon to make bacon bits that you can add to a variety of different dishes. For optimal storage, you can also use the shears to cut a package of bacon in half for cooking and keep the leftovers in your fridge or freezer. There are endless possibilities for taking your kitchen shears and bacon cooking skills to new heights of deliciousness.
Tips for using your kitchen shears to cut bacon
As with any implement intended for cutting, it's important to keep your kitchen shears sharp and in tip-top shape to prevent any mishaps. Exercising care and caution with any sharp kitchen tools is paramount, as is safety around hot and greasy ingredients such as freshly fried or cooked bacon.
To make the best of your bacon, consider how you want to prepare it and what dish you wish to use it for. When topping a salad or garnishing a hearty dip, try making your own seasoned bacon bits in the air fryer. After using your kitchen shears to cut raw bacon into ideally sized pieces, season them with freshly cracked black pepper prior to frying. This will make an excellent addition to a loaded baked potato or a creamy pasta dish.
On the sweeter side, cut your bacon into bite-sized bits and top with maple syrup and brown sugar before baking it in the oven. You can use this in cookies or on top of ice cream for the perfect smoky and sweet dessert treat. Alternatively, try adding a sprinkle of bacon bits to decorate the frosting on a batch of rich, chocolate cupcakes. However you want to use your chopped bacon, starting with a pair of kitchen shears will ensure successful preparation and even cooking.