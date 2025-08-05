The Bacon Cutting Method That'll Have You Saying Goodbye To Your Knife

Many of the best bacon recipes call for chopping the meat into pieces rather than keeping the strips whole. Whether you're preparing the filling for a casserole or topping a salad, it usually starts by cutting the pork product up into smaller, bite-sized bits. Though a sharp kitchen knife is one of the handiest tools to have on your counter, there are plenty of reasons why you should be using kitchen shears more often, and cutting bacon is high on that list.

Uncooked bacon can be difficult to handle with a knife and a cutting board. Its fat content, particularly in a raw state, makes it slippery and harder to slice through or even handle. Whereas using a knife can effectively tear strips of bacon into incomprehensible shreds, a pair of kitchen shears is the ultimate tool to make quick work of cutting bacon, whether raw or cooked. It also provides much more accuracy and consistency in cutting than a knife would.

Use kitchen shears on freshly cooked bacon to make bacon bits that you can add to a variety of different dishes. For optimal storage, you can also use the shears to cut a package of bacon in half for cooking and keep the leftovers in your fridge or freezer. There are endless possibilities for taking your kitchen shears and bacon cooking skills to new heights of deliciousness.