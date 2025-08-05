The Rarest M&M Color Was Actually Ubiquitous Back In The Day

Maybe when you rip open a bag of M&M's, you just toss them in your mouth all willy-nilly, not paying much attention to what colors of the rainbow are traveling from your palm to your tongue. Or, perhaps you're more analytical and you've taken the time to observe the ratio of colors. You might notice that, among the rainbow of candy-coated chocolates, brown is now the rarest color in the bunch. But that wasn't always the case. In fact, brown M&Ms were once one of the defining colors of the pack, reigning supreme back in the early days of the candy's launch in 1941.

Originally, the color line-up was far more subdued: just brown, yellow, red, green, and violet. Of those, brown made up a large portion of the mix and was considered the most "chocolate-adjacent" of the bunch — a fitting choice for a candy that's essentially just chocolate and shell. There even used to be two browns, a light one and darker one. Over time, as M&M's marketing leaned harder into the more fun and colorful side of its brand, the company began adding bolder shades like orange and blue while quietly dialing down the number of brown pieces in each pack.

Today, SAS data indicates that brown M&Ms account for just over 13% of a standard bag, making them the rarest of all the current colors. That's quite a fall from being the most numerous color at 30% of each bag in the late 1990s. And yet, to longtime fans, brown still holds a kind of nostalgic charm. These aren't just a vintage snack no one remembers anymore. Brown M&Ms are a quiet reminder of the candy's simpler beginnings, even though the brand has since evolved to offer many different M&M flavors (which we ranked) — including some that we think are the worst M&M's you can buy.