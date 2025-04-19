The Worst M&M's You Can Buy Are Also The Most Well-Known

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The history of M&M's begins during World War II, when their namesake founders Forrest Mars and Burce Murrie engineered the candy-coated chocolate discs for consumption by U.S. soldiers. As designed, M&M's still melt in your mouth and not in your hand. But they've come to encompass dozens of flavors. We tasted and ranked 11 M&M's flavors, and found that the worst M&M's you can buy are the candies that started it all.

We ranked the milk chocolate M&M's as the worst flavor despite being the most well-known and widely available. While we can't deny that M&M's has mastered the textural contrast of crunchy exterior and creamy interior, the chocolate actually tasted a little dry. But the taste and quality of these milk chocolate M&M's landed them in last place. Milk chocolate should have a balanced trifecta of sweetness, cocoa notes, and a milky richness. All we got with these M&M's was sweet, which could've come from the candy coating for all we know. The cheap quality of the chocolate is glaringly obvious because there's no other filling to enhance those imperceptible milky, cocoa notes.

We recognize that the last-place ranking of these classic and original milk chocolate M&M's is controversial, or as they say nowadays, a hot take. But, you can consider it an invitation to explore M&M's newer and better flavors, a testament to how far the product has come over the past 80 years.