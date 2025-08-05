Why Maruchan's Pork Instant Ramen Is Undeniably The Best Variety
Maruchan cranks out a whopping 3.6 billion packages of Instant Ramen every single year. That's a lot of noodles — but after trying the brand's pork flavor, we totally get it. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of eight iconic Maruchan Instant Ramen flavors, pork came out on top. Since Maruchan's Instant Ramen packets share the same noodles, distinguishing the best from the mid-est all comes down to the broth, and with Maruchan's pork flavor, the broth delivers in spades. Quoth Maruchan, referring to its pork flavor, "Hog-wild fans can't get enough of the rich, sweet and mildly meaty notes in this broth." It's high praise, but we couldn't agree more.
As we mentioned in our review, "Although some pork broths can be too fatty and salty, that's not the case here [...] it's not exactly fatty, and the balance of saltiness is quite good. The result is a slurpable broth that would be delicious even without the noodles present." One of the most common complaints about instant ramen is its unbalanced, heavy saltiness. Luckily, Maruchan's pork flavor puts the "beef" to rest (pun intended).
Online, foodies share our approbation. "Nice change," writes one Walmart reviewer. "I love Ramen and was looking for a different flavor other than chicken or beef. I am enjoying the pork flavor very much." Another review echoes, "I love this particular flavor perhaps even more than my previous favorite flavor, shrimp. It's robust and even a little bit spicy."
The day of Pork Maruchan has dawned
It's worth mentioning that Pork Maruchan is less dominantly-spied than the brand's chicken, beef, and shrimp-flavored offerings. Many shoppers have noted that the pork flavor seems tough to track down in grocery stores, though Walmart seems to be the retailer that stocks Pork Maruchan most often. Ultimately, if you can find it, it definitely belongs in your shopping cart. One impassioned Reddit post asks, "What's the best Maruchan flavor?" to which one fan replies, "Pork, forever and always," lamenting the fact that pork hasn't enjoyed the same instant ramen spin-offs as other Maruchan flavors, like "Roast Chicken" and "Creamy Chicken." For diehard fans, the price is right to buy in bulk online. A 24-pack of Pork Maruchan often costs less than $10.
Maruchan's pork broth delivers the savory, meaty depth foodies crave with hints of umami flavor. It performs well enough on its own, but to elevate your instant ramen with toppings, a soft-boiled egg, baby bok choy, and wood ear mushrooms would take pork Maruchan to the next level. If you're feeling ambitious, some pork belly or a few slices of thinly-shaved rare eye of round would seal the deal. You could even stir a splash of toasted sesame oil and crunchy chili crisps for a pork-forward tonkotsu style dimensionality, nori and kimchi toppings optional. With standout, savory Pork Maruchan, the world is your styrofoam ramen cup.