Why Maruchan's Pork Instant Ramen Is Undeniably The Best Variety

Maruchan cranks out a whopping 3.6 billion packages of Instant Ramen every single year. That's a lot of noodles — but after trying the brand's pork flavor, we totally get it. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of eight iconic Maruchan Instant Ramen flavors, pork came out on top. Since Maruchan's Instant Ramen packets share the same noodles, distinguishing the best from the mid-est all comes down to the broth, and with Maruchan's pork flavor, the broth delivers in spades. Quoth Maruchan, referring to its pork flavor, "Hog-wild fans can't get enough of the rich, sweet and mildly meaty notes in this broth." It's high praise, but we couldn't agree more.

As we mentioned in our review, "Although some pork broths can be too fatty and salty, that's not the case here [...] it's not exactly fatty, and the balance of saltiness is quite good. The result is a slurpable broth that would be delicious even without the noodles present." One of the most common complaints about instant ramen is its unbalanced, heavy saltiness. Luckily, Maruchan's pork flavor puts the "beef" to rest (pun intended).

Online, foodies share our approbation. "Nice change," writes one Walmart reviewer. "I love Ramen and was looking for a different flavor other than chicken or beef. I am enjoying the pork flavor very much." Another review echoes, "I love this particular flavor perhaps even more than my previous favorite flavor, shrimp. It's robust and even a little bit spicy."