Make Carrot Ribbon Salads Easier With This Slicing Trick
Carrot ribbon salad is a welcome addition to an array of salad recipes that don't contain greens. The salad, made by using a vegetable peeler to slice carrots into ribbons, comes together easily and is a great way to use up those extra carrots in the fridge. The beauty of the dish — other than its appealing presentation, of course — is that you don't even need fancy equipment like a mandoline or vegetable spiraler to make it. All you need is a standard veggie peeler (though a Y-peeler will give you the thickest ribbons). Plus, there's a simple trick that will help you peel gorgeous carrot pieces with finesse: Slice your first few carrot ribbons by running the peeler down the length of the carrot to create a flat edge. Then, flip the carrot over so it rests taut against the cutting board and slice the remaining ribbons off the top side, without worrying about the veggie slipping as you peel them.
Once you've sliced your carrots safely using this stabilizing trick, all that's left to do is toss the vegetable ribbons with whatever dressings and toppings you choose. At first glance, the raw carrots look like scraps to throw in the compost bin (or like wide pappardelle noodles). But really, when sliced in this way, the veggie takes on a fun texture and shape. A carrot ribbon salad is an inventive and impressive alternative to your average salad routine any day.
More tips to make a standout carrot ribbon salad
The basic concept for a carrot ribbon salad is similar to a classic carrot slaw recipe or shredded carrot salad, just with veggie ribbons. After you use a veggie peeler to create carrot ribbons, you can play around with taste and texture elements, as well as color. For instance, you can use rainbow carrots for a truly memorable ribbon salad that's high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. From there, experiment with different flavors that pair well with the earthy and slightly sweet carrot salad base.
For an Asian-inspired salad, toss your carrot ribbons in miso vinaigrette made with rice vinegar, miso paste, sesame oil, chili oil, and sesame seeds. Add in some edamame, sliced scallions, or cilantro for an extra vibrant pop of color and extra protein. Or give a nod to North African cuisine by tossing the carrot ribbons with a harissa hot honey dressing. Mix in pistachios, feta cheese, and raisins for extra salty-sweet elements and textural intrigue. For a French twist, toss the carrot ribbons with honey mustard dressing, chopped mint, and sliced toasted almonds. Finally, you can add proteins like chicken or pan-seared halloumi to make the salad hearty enough to serve as a side dish, appetizer, or light lunch. A carrot ribbon salad is the perfect elegant canvas that salad dreams are made of. So go ahead — get creative with your mix-ins.