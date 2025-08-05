Make Carrot Ribbon Salads Easier With This Slicing Trick

Carrot ribbon salad is a welcome addition to an array of salad recipes that don't contain greens. The salad, made by using a vegetable peeler to slice carrots into ribbons, comes together easily and is a great way to use up those extra carrots in the fridge. The beauty of the dish — other than its appealing presentation, of course — is that you don't even need fancy equipment like a mandoline or vegetable spiraler to make it. All you need is a standard veggie peeler (though a Y-peeler will give you the thickest ribbons). Plus, there's a simple trick that will help you peel gorgeous carrot pieces with finesse: Slice your first few carrot ribbons by running the peeler down the length of the carrot to create a flat edge. Then, flip the carrot over so it rests taut against the cutting board and slice the remaining ribbons off the top side, without worrying about the veggie slipping as you peel them.

Once you've sliced your carrots safely using this stabilizing trick, all that's left to do is toss the vegetable ribbons with whatever dressings and toppings you choose. At first glance, the raw carrots look like scraps to throw in the compost bin (or like wide pappardelle noodles). But really, when sliced in this way, the veggie takes on a fun texture and shape. A carrot ribbon salad is an inventive and impressive alternative to your average salad routine any day.