Find A Hair In Your Food? Here's How To Politely Send It Back

It's a universal dining experience: You're enjoying your meal and spot something amiss, something glinting in the light, something that shouldn't be there. It isn't meat, vegetable, or sauce. Hair! Seconds after it catches your eye, your stomach sinks, and your mind goes into panicked strategy mode. What should you do? Definitely stop eating; don't take another bite. What if there are more of them? Have you eaten them already? What other foul intruder could be hiding amongst the lettuces?! Should you push your plate away, frowning and crossing your arms like a toddler, or maybe just get up from the table and run away screaming?

First, take a deep breath. It's going to be okay. You will enjoy food again one day — maybe even sooner than you can imagine, if you can master the art of politely interacting with your waiter and sending your food back. Basically, don't be a diva, and don't be a doormat. Stay calm, discreet, and kind. Flag your server, explain the issue without theatrics, and give them a chance to fix it.

Most restaurants will remake the dish or offer a comp without hesitation. While it may feel awkward in the moment, you're actually doing the kitchen a favor, because they need to know. If you're in a group, don't over-apologize or encourage everyone else to scrutinize their meals, too. Now, repeat after me: "Excuse me, I found a hair in my food. Could I get a new plate, please?" It's really that simple, folks.