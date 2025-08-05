Friday Night Pizza Just Got A Huge Upgrade Thanks To These Leftovers

Somewhere in the back of your fridge lies a container of leftovers from a meal or two ago. It holds some roasted Brussels sprouts and carrots, maybe a few slices of caramelized onions, or an abundance of potato cubes, still beautifully browned around the edges. Why waste away all that potential when there are so many creative ways to use leftover roasted veggies and possibly upgrade other dishes at the same time? Pizza, in its infinite adaptability, is one of the best revivals roasted veggies could ask for.

It's quite an effortless process. No chopping. No seasoning. Just scatter the leftover roasted veggies all over the dough and save the energy for other parts of the preparation. Using them up allows you to kickstart your Friday night pizza without a fuss — and it just happens to be wildly delicious, too.

Vegetables as a pizza topping is nothing new, but you don't always encounter ones that carry flavors of their own. Not only the seasoning, but roasting also has a way of deepening the veggies' natural flavors even further. Those little earthy, savory, and subtly sweet notes, maybe with a kick of spice, add exciting nuances to the pizza's overall taste profile. They pop up in between all the chewy edges, soft centers, and the occasional charred crisp. It's a shortcut to complexity that works wonders both on frozen pizza as well as anything you make from scratch.