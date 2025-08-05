The Vintage 1-2-3-4 Cake Formula That's Still The Easiest Way To Bake From Scratch
Sometimes people confuse baking from scratch with baking without a recipe — but even the best bakers often rely on trusty written formulations or intricate hacks to craft their treats. That is, with the exception of one very simple and old-fashioned cake formula that's as easy as 1-2-3 ... 4?
The vintage 1-2-3-4 cake method refers to a tried-and-true ratio when throwing together a reliable cake base that stands the test of time, and it goes as follows: 1 cup softened butter, 2 cups granulated sugar, 3 cups flour, to 4 eggs. The recipe usually also includes 1 cup of milk, along with leavening agents like baking powder and salt and flavorings like vanilla extract. But overall, the 1-2-3-4 combo helps you remember the essential ratios of the base ingredients.
With this foundational formula, you'll be well on your way to throwing together a stellar yellow cake, without the need to look at a recipe over and over again during the process. Preparing the batter involves simply creaming the softened butter and sugar, then mixing in whisked eggs and vanilla extract. From there, the flour is gradually combined in alternating additions with the milk to create a flawless and easy cake batter. To keep the cake nice and tender, just make sure not to stir the ingredients too vigorously. Even though the cake ratios are simple to remember, that doesn't mean it's not susceptible to the top mistakes people make when baking a cake like improper mixing.
Customize your classic cake
With the foundational 1-2-3-4 cake recipe, passed down from grandmothers for as long as we can remember, you can free your mind to think outside the box for your cake's accent elements. This includes getting creative with ingredients like citrus juice and zest.
Make the aforementioned yellow cake perfect for spring with hints of lemon in the cake and frosting, and by adding in poppy seeds. Or swap the vanilla for almond extract to give your cake a bold flavor hint that evokes a cherry, vanilla nuttiness. Replace the regular milk in the recipe with buttermilk for subtle tanginess to round out the sweetness of the cake. Experiment with a few dollops of sour cream in the batter, or add ricotta and cranberries to your cake for extra richness.
With the basic cake ratios to anchor you, the sky's the limit when it comes to flavor and form. Bake your cake in 9-inch rounds, or prepare a classic vanilla cake with chocolate frosting in a sheet pan for a truly nostalgic birthday treat. If you want your cake to come out fluffier, similar to a sponge cake, play around with whipping the egg whites in the recipe separately, then folding them in after the flour has been incorporated. Do note that environmental factors like altitude or humidity could call for slight adjustments in ingredients like liquids. But otherwise, the tried-and-true cake formula should work without a hitch.