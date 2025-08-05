The Vintage 1-2-3-4 Cake Formula That's Still The Easiest Way To Bake From Scratch

Sometimes people confuse baking from scratch with baking without a recipe — but even the best bakers often rely on trusty written formulations or intricate hacks to craft their treats. That is, with the exception of one very simple and old-fashioned cake formula that's as easy as 1-2-3 ... 4?

The vintage 1-2-3-4 cake method refers to a tried-and-true ratio when throwing together a reliable cake base that stands the test of time, and it goes as follows: 1 cup softened butter, 2 cups granulated sugar, 3 cups flour, to 4 eggs. The recipe usually also includes 1 cup of milk, along with leavening agents like baking powder and salt and flavorings like vanilla extract. But overall, the 1-2-3-4 combo helps you remember the essential ratios of the base ingredients.

With this foundational formula, you'll be well on your way to throwing together a stellar yellow cake, without the need to look at a recipe over and over again during the process. Preparing the batter involves simply creaming the softened butter and sugar, then mixing in whisked eggs and vanilla extract. From there, the flour is gradually combined in alternating additions with the milk to create a flawless and easy cake batter. To keep the cake nice and tender, just make sure not to stir the ingredients too vigorously. Even though the cake ratios are simple to remember, that doesn't mean it's not susceptible to the top mistakes people make when baking a cake like improper mixing.