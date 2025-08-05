The Vital Baking Step To Take Before Even Touching The Ingredients
If you want to become a better baker, here are a myriad of tips available, from recipes to cookbooks to baking shows — and of course, social media. But before even considering the genius baking hacks available on TikTok, like how to elegantly frost cupcakes or line cake pans, you first need to practice one vital baking step: Carefully read through your entire recipe before the moment you plan to bake.
Even though this crucial activity doesn't even involve turning on your oven (yet), reading your recipe thoroughly (or even twice) ahead of time will save you precious time and energy. After all, in baking, time and temperature is of the utmost importance, so the last thing you want to do while making cake batter is have to run out to the store for more sugar while your creamed butter deflates.
Instead, diligently reviewing your recipe and checking that you have all necessary ingredients, pans, and mixing equipment first will ensure that your baking project goes smoothly. Furthermore, it will allow you to adequately prepare for the time and energy required to make your bake. For instance, you may need to carve out extra time if your homemade pumpkin pie recipe calls for preparing the dough and letting it rest overnight. Or, you may need to spend some extra hours on Youtube researching how to make a velvety Swiss buttercream before actually trying out your new frosting recipe.
Read your recipe carefully for best results
By reading the preparation instructions diligently in advance, you can allot adequate time for your baking project and save yourself the headache of rushing through essential baking steps like letting bread dough rise. It may seem insignificant, but reviewing your recipe and confirming you have all the flour, cocoa, milk, and eggs you'll need before making that homemade chocolate layer cake – and that none of your ingredients have expired — is, in itself, a recipe for success.
If you need to adjust the size of the recipe (for instance, when doubling or cutting the quantity), make sure to do the math prior to even beginning baking, marking up the recipe to reflect any updated ingredient amounts. Steps like these will help you better visualize the entire baking process, including extra time considerations like pre-heating the oven or bringing ingredients like butter and eggs to room temperature.
And of course, reviewing a recipe before beginning could give you necessary information to rightfully abandon ship, or choose another recipe. For instance, on a busy week, actually reviewing the advanced steps and ingredients required to make French macarons may cause you to press pause or select a simpler cookie recipe instead. Remember, baking is both a science and an art. However, it can be much more predictable with a little planning to ensure you have everything lined up — and understood — before starting.