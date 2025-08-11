To Substitute Milk Powder For Condensed Milk, Follow This Rule

Condensed milk is a highly versatile ingredient we recommend any kitchen to have. It provides baked goods with a creamy texture, gives coffee a rich body and sweeter taste, and so much more. If you run out of condensed milk in the middle of cooking, there's no need to fret — all you need is powdered milk and water to make your own.

Condensed milk is milk that's been heated to remove the majority of its water until it reaches a thick, syrupy consistency. Powdered milk undergoes a similar process, although there's an extra step at the end to fully remove all of the moisture. Because the processes are so similar, it one of the best condensed milk substitutes. They feature the exact same ingredient with varying levels of moisture, so it's easy to replicate condensed milk with the powdered version by gradually adding water.

The difference between evaporated and condensed milk is that the latter is sweetened, so if your powdered milk doesn't have enough sugar, add some in. Start by mixing the milk powder with sugar, along with some melted butter to replicate the creamy taste and feel of condensed milk. Some recipes will also tell you to add vanilla, but this is optional. Once the ingredients are thoroughly combined, gradually add in boiling water to dissolve the sugar crystals. Start with a spoonful at a time and whisk the milk powder as you pour, stirring until you reach the right consistency. Allow the milk to cool before using, or store it in the fridge to let it thicken further.