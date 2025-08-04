Is It Safe To Eat The Core Of A Pineapple?

We're all slowly but surely learning to be less wasteful when it comes to our organic foods, getting use out of every part of the product. We know to use banana peels as compost to grow vegetables, pickle watermelon rinds for a savory snack, and even turn strawberry tops into vinegar. When it comes to cutting up fresh pineapple, it can seem like a lot of the fruit is going to waste. You're throwing away the crown, cutting off the prickly skin, and separating the core just to enjoy those few juicy bits of flesh on the inside. But you can get a lot more use out of a pineapple than you may think.

Not only is the core of a pineapple safe to eat, but it's encouraged as a healthy snack by famous brands like Dole and LiveStrong. By now, you've noticed that the core of a pineapple is hard and slightly more bitter, which is due to its fibrous nature. This doesn't mean it's inedible, just that it requires a little more work before it can be comfortably consumed. It contains the same (if not more) vitamins and enzymes as pineapple flesh and can be easily salvaged from the inevitable wreckage that comes with slicing up the fruit.