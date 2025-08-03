The Tangy Mayo Swap That Whopper Fans Need To Know About

"Have it Your Way," may no longer be Burger King's official motto, but the sentiment hasn't fallen completely to the wayside. Modifications can make or break a combo meal, and for the mayonnaise haters of the world, there is a simple alternative to the egg yolk condiment on BK's beloved Whopper. For a healthier, and arguably even better tasting flavor combination, swap the mayo out for yellow mustard during your next visit, and voilà, you have unlocked the Mustard Whopper. The tangy zing of yellow mustard complements the burger's sesame seed bun, pickles, lettuce, onion, and tomato to create a sharp and savory flavor explosion.

The switch may seem too rudimentary to be deemed a true menu hack, but changing this one ingredient morphs the burger's flavor profile so much so that the Mustard Whopper is widely considered a secret Burger King menu item you need to try. In actuality, though, it was originally offered as part of the regular menu starting back in 1975, and lasted well into the 1980s. Thus, for a more personalized twist that harkens back to its earlier days of fast food glory, utilize the ultimate guide to ordering secret menu items like a pro with this one simple alteration which, along with the inherent spirit of adventure, may renew your love of BK's signature burger.