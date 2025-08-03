Guy Fieri Swears By This Powder That Enhances Dishes In An Instant
Guy Fieri is full of cooking tips and tricks, like his advice on how salt is often misunderstood, but there's a rather common powder that he often admires. The "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" host turns to an ingredient that might be your quick solution to soup for an array of uses. Haven't guessed it, yet? As shared with Food & Wine, it's all about the chicken powder.
To be clear, chicken powder is a bit different from chicken bouillon, because the first option mostly tastes like chicken, whereas the second also has herbs and other flavoring agents. Regardless, chicken powder, or powdered stock, can add layers of flavor according to Fieri. In the same way that it can pass on that poultry essence to soup, it can enrich a variety of foods with just a sprinkle. That's because, since it's a concentrated powder, it won't take much to give a lot of flavor to many dishes. And if the secret ingredient is not already in your spice cabinet, it's easy to find chicken powder at most grocery stores from brands like Knorr.
Different dishes and recipes to elevate with chicken powder beyond a pot of soup
When it comes to the dishes that can benefit from chicken powder, Fieri recommends rice and chicken-based dishes — but there are far more options. For starters, it can give a deep, meaty essence to vegetable-based stir-frys, fried rice, and fajitas without adding any actual poultry to the wok or pan. It also works the same way with tacos, whether you want to toss some chicken into the mixture or not. Chicken powder is also a delicious way to add flavor to scrambled eggs or quiches. And for that next salad, add some of Fieri's secret ingredient to your homemade dressing or crunchy croutons.
Try chicken powder in our lemon rice pilaf recipe to really step up your game, no matter how you plan to serve it. We think it's a good idea to toss into our slow-cooker Mexican chicken tinga recipe that will serve deliciously on tacos. And if you do want to try the seasoning on a salad, mix it into this homemade Thousand Island dressing recipe before you toss it into your greens. Really, any time you want to add the essence of chicken or deeper flavor to any dish without much effort, Fieri's tip of chicken powder can likely do the trick.