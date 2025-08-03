Guy Fieri Swears By This Powder That Enhances Dishes In An Instant

Guy Fieri is full of cooking tips and tricks, like his advice on how salt is often misunderstood, but there's a rather common powder that he often admires. The "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" host turns to an ingredient that might be your quick solution to soup for an array of uses. Haven't guessed it, yet? As shared with Food & Wine, it's all about the chicken powder.

To be clear, chicken powder is a bit different from chicken bouillon, because the first option mostly tastes like chicken, whereas the second also has herbs and other flavoring agents. Regardless, chicken powder, or powdered stock, can add layers of flavor according to Fieri. In the same way that it can pass on that poultry essence to soup, it can enrich a variety of foods with just a sprinkle. That's because, since it's a concentrated powder, it won't take much to give a lot of flavor to many dishes. And if the secret ingredient is not already in your spice cabinet, it's easy to find chicken powder at most grocery stores from brands like Knorr.