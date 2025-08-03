The Absolute Best Way To Turn Break N' Bake Cookies Into A Whole New Dessert
If you're in a hurry and want dessert in a flash, then store-bought break-and-bake cookies are the best choice for streamlining your sweet treats. In addition to the obvious advantage of having a pre-formed batch of cookies that you can easily prepare, there is also the fact that break-and-bake cookies come in a variety of different flavors. From basic sugar or chocolate chip to decadent variations like Pecan Turtle Delight, there's a lot you can do with these convenient cookies. For an entirely new dessert, the absolute best way to boost break-and-bake cookies is to turn pairs of them into a sandwich with a dollop of your favorite frosting or Nutella hazelnut spread in between.
The fun of making your own break-and-bake cookie sandwiches is only matched by the enjoyment of eating them. You can either use Nutella or frosting in between two cookies or use an ice cube tray to turn them into stuffed cookies. Among all the different flavors of cookies and frosting to choose from, the possibilities for stuffed cookies and dessert sandwiches are nearly limitless.
Ranging from simple to luxurious, there are plenty of ways to enhance your break-and-bake cookies with any filling of your choosing. Nutella's combination of hazelnuts and chocolate provides a complementary addition to just about any flavor of cookie imaginable. Of course, it doesn't have to stop there when it comes to your own creativity.
Making the most of your break-and-bake cookies
Adding a generous portion as a filling or stuffing for your break-and-bake cookies is just one of the many creative ways to use Nutella. There are also plenty of other sweet spreads and frostings that you can use in place of or in addition to Nutella for these elevated desserts. As break-and-bake cookies offer a speedy solution to delicious desserts, going the store-bought route for filling and frosting makes the preparation even easier.
Try stuffing your favorite chocolate break-and-bake cookies with a portion of Pillsbury creamy supreme salted caramel frosting or sandwiching it between two sugar cookies and rolling that in toffee bits. You can even use a fruit-flavored frosting like strawberry or lemon to stuff or sandwich between a coordinating flavor of break-and-bake cookies like snickerdoodle. If you like to get nutty, try adding a mix of Nutella and peanut butter in between two freshly made break-and-bake peanut butter cookies.
Stuffed cookies give you the opportunity to add at least one flavor of frosting or spread to your break-and-bake favorites while sandwich cookies open up possibilities for more mixing and matching. For example, try sandwiching a fluffy marshmallow cream in between one chocolate cookie and one sugar cookie. You can also get creative with s'mores style decorating by rolling this in graham cracker crumbs. Any way you wish to dress up these break-and-bake cookies is sure to be a hit.