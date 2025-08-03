The Absolute Best Way To Turn Break N' Bake Cookies Into A Whole New Dessert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in a hurry and want dessert in a flash, then store-bought break-and-bake cookies are the best choice for streamlining your sweet treats. In addition to the obvious advantage of having a pre-formed batch of cookies that you can easily prepare, there is also the fact that break-and-bake cookies come in a variety of different flavors. From basic sugar or chocolate chip to decadent variations like Pecan Turtle Delight, there's a lot you can do with these convenient cookies. For an entirely new dessert, the absolute best way to boost break-and-bake cookies is to turn pairs of them into a sandwich with a dollop of your favorite frosting or Nutella hazelnut spread in between.

The fun of making your own break-and-bake cookie sandwiches is only matched by the enjoyment of eating them. You can either use Nutella or frosting in between two cookies or use an ice cube tray to turn them into stuffed cookies. Among all the different flavors of cookies and frosting to choose from, the possibilities for stuffed cookies and dessert sandwiches are nearly limitless.

Ranging from simple to luxurious, there are plenty of ways to enhance your break-and-bake cookies with any filling of your choosing. Nutella's combination of hazelnuts and chocolate provides a complementary addition to just about any flavor of cookie imaginable. Of course, it doesn't have to stop there when it comes to your own creativity.