The Key To Perfectly Cooked Stuffed Pork Chops Is This One Tool

Ever tried painting with a toothbrush? Or playing a round of golf with a baseball bat? Hopefully not. Sure, you might get the job done (eventually), but the whole process is going to be messy, frustrating, and nowhere near as good as it could be. Stuffed pork chops are the same. You can skip the meat mallet. You can even skip the thermometer. But try cooking them without an oven-safe skillet? You're giving yourself a disadvantage for no reason.

Done right, your pork chops will be juicy and full of flavor; done wrong, they turn out dry and forgettable. Stuffing the chops helps tilt the odds of success in your favor, adding moisture and extra flavor into every bite. Using a single oven-safe pan is what keeps all that flavor within the dish. Most stuffed pork chop recipes follow three key steps: sear the stuffed chop in a skillet to seal it, transfer it to the oven to cook through, and make a gravy with all those flavorful drippings.

To add more flavor to your pork chops, all three steps should be completed in the same oven-safe skillet. The first reason is efficiency: sure, you could sear the chop in one pan, move it to a baking tray to finish in the oven, then scrape all the drippings back into a pan to make the gravy — but that's a lot of unnecessary juggling. The second reason is flavor. Using an oven-safe skillet allows you to do it all in one place so that none of the flavor from the stuffing and dripping gets left behind. Consider giving this technique a try with our very own apple chutney-stuffed pork chops recipe.