Boar's Head Has Absolutely Perfected This Cheese
Boar's Head has become synonymous with sliced cheeses and deli meats over the years, and with 120 years of experience under its belt, the family-owned company has pretty much perfected a lot of its products. But we still wanted to put them to the test, so we recently sampled 11 different Boar's Head cheeses and ranked them from worst to best. There were some strong contenders in the playing field, but there was one clear winner: Boar's Head Vermont Cheddar All Natural Cheese.
Our reviewer was thoroughly impressed by the flavor of this cheese, which has a white color and medium sharpness level. The taste was rich but not overpowering, and it paired really well in a sandwich. It's strong but not too pungent, and it adds to, rather than masks, other elements.
Our tester thought it went especially well with pepper Jack, as it tamed the heat well, and they especially liked how easy it was to separate the slices. Some of the other cheeses were a little sticky, but the Vermont Cheddar All Natural Cheese peeled away from the paper without any tearing.
Boar's Head Vermont Cheddar is great for sandwiches
Boar's Head Vermont Cheddar All Natural Cheese is made with milk from regional family farms around the state, which is known for its top-quality dairy production. In fact, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets reports that over 60% of all of New England's milk comes from Vermont, and more than half of the state's farmland is dedicated to the industry.
Boar's Head makes the most of it by aging its Vermont White Cheddar for three months, and like all of its products, no artificial colors, flavors, or fillers are added. It seems like we're not the only ones who can taste the difference. The product has received multiple five-star ratings from customers online, and it performed well in taste tests completed by others.
One Influenster reviewer called the cheese one of her favorites in an online post, complimenting its sharpness and ability to "hold its own in a sandwich." Others appreciated the fresh taste and strong flavor. People like to use the product in grilled cheeses, but our tester found that it went well in a turkey sandwich, too. Because it's pre-sliced, it's probably not the best for building a charcuterie board, but Boar's Head does make a great Irish cheddar for that. We included it in our ranking of 10 store-bought cheddar cheeses, where we were, again, impressed by the richness Boar's Head manages to pack into an everyday cheese.