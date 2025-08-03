Boar's Head Has Absolutely Perfected This Cheese

Boar's Head has become synonymous with sliced cheeses and deli meats over the years, and with 120 years of experience under its belt, the family-owned company has pretty much perfected a lot of its products. But we still wanted to put them to the test, so we recently sampled 11 different Boar's Head cheeses and ranked them from worst to best. There were some strong contenders in the playing field, but there was one clear winner: Boar's Head Vermont Cheddar All Natural Cheese.

Our reviewer was thoroughly impressed by the flavor of this cheese, which has a white color and medium sharpness level. The taste was rich but not overpowering, and it paired really well in a sandwich. It's strong but not too pungent, and it adds to, rather than masks, other elements.

Our tester thought it went especially well with pepper Jack, as it tamed the heat well, and they especially liked how easy it was to separate the slices. Some of the other cheeses were a little sticky, but the Vermont Cheddar All Natural Cheese peeled away from the paper without any tearing.