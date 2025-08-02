The Ornate Cabinet Detail You Might Want To Consider During Your Kitchen Renovations
Renovating your kitchen can be overwhelming; or it can be a chance to tap into innovative and trending design styles — it just depends on how you frame it. For instance, when choosing what kitchen cabinets to go with, there's a vintage yet streamlined look you need to consider: Cabinet cutouts. Inspired by the British Georgian era of the 18th and 19th centuries, cabinets with cutout patterns, slots, and holes, can add ornate detail to otherwise simple wood or laminate kitchen cabinet doors.
Sometimes referred to as vent hole cabinets, these types of cabinets were originally used in portioned-off kitchens or basements of the British royalty. The cutouts were largely functional, as they were meant to ensure proper air flow and mold prevention, especially in kitchens in dark places, like the basement. While the cabinet slots and holes were installed to allow preserved meats and other foods to breathe in storage, they also were often made with craft and decor that reflected the changing times in the empire — and evolving designs departing from intellectual tastes towards romantic. Today, cutout cabinets with fun designs and patterns can be a great choice for a transitional kitchen design that bridges modern and traditional styles flawlessly. With a few design tips, it's relatively simple to incorporate the throwback design with class and ease.
Cutout cabinets pair well with other romantic design elements
Cut-out cabinets are a great way to add a simple touch of flair and craftsmanship to your wood cabinets, for a subtle yet memorable design element. Though cut-out cabinets can easily be incorporated into most kitchens — from minimalist to farmhouse styles — without many other adjustments needed, you can also let the cabinet style influence the rest of the space. This is especially true if you are already remodeling it. If you're considering trying elegant star cutouts on the cabinets in your own kitchen, you can also consider pairing the look with a multitude of other British inspired kitchen design trends you should know about. Take, for instance, rustic prairie-style furniture or using natural materials to achieve a blend of vintage, craft, and modern design influences.
The beauty of cutout cabinets is that they blend in well with both updated and retro kitchens, or those that have a mix of design elements. Pair intricate geometric cabinet cutout designs with sleek modern kitchen materials, such as natural stone, marble counters, or slate. Complement simple slot linear or round kitchen cabinet cutouts with classic old-style statement piece appliances and storage elements, flowy curtains, or bold wallpaper. And if you really want to lean into the Georgian era styles, consider adding in small yet significant details like crown molding.