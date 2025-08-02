The Ornate Cabinet Detail You Might Want To Consider During Your Kitchen Renovations

Renovating your kitchen can be overwhelming; or it can be a chance to tap into innovative and trending design styles — it just depends on how you frame it. For instance, when choosing what kitchen cabinets to go with, there's a vintage yet streamlined look you need to consider: Cabinet cutouts. Inspired by the British Georgian era of the 18th and 19th centuries, cabinets with cutout patterns, slots, and holes, can add ornate detail to otherwise simple wood or laminate kitchen cabinet doors.

Sometimes referred to as vent hole cabinets, these types of cabinets were originally used in portioned-off kitchens or basements of the British royalty. The cutouts were largely functional, as they were meant to ensure proper air flow and mold prevention, especially in kitchens in dark places, like the basement. While the cabinet slots and holes were installed to allow preserved meats and other foods to breathe in storage, they also were often made with craft and decor that reflected the changing times in the empire — and evolving designs departing from intellectual tastes towards romantic. Today, cutout cabinets with fun designs and patterns can be a great choice for a transitional kitchen design that bridges modern and traditional styles flawlessly. With a few design tips, it's relatively simple to incorporate the throwback design with class and ease.