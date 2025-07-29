The Store-Brand Soy Sauce You Shouldn't Even Think About Buying

Soy sauce pretty much tastes the same across all brands, right? Wrong, on so many levels. It's not just the taste; the quality can vary significantly based on ingredients, and even more so on the brewing process, or lack thereof. Tasting Table did a deep dive into the world of soy sauce, compiling 13 popular soy sauce brands and ranking them from worst to best. One store-brand soy sauce emerged as the clear loser. Kroger soy sauce is the product you shouldn't even think about buying, for several reasons.

Our methodology focused primarily on taste testing, observing differences in flavor, aroma, and color. We also took into account things like packaging, history, versatility, and the company's available selections. However, flavor is undoubtedly paramount. Why ruin a good meal by using an inferior-tasting condiment? This is precisely what to avoid in soy sauce.

Our taste tester considered the basic Kroger soy sauce "a very unpleasant experience," first calling out its excessive saltiness. At 1,340 milligrams of sodium per tablespoon, it has more than most other brands in the ranking. It also carries bitter chemical-like undertones, and there's a very good reason for that. Instead of being brewed and fermented in the traditional soy sauce method, this brand uses chemically hydrolyzed soy proteins to speed things up. Here's a look at that process, not only for what it takes away in terms of flavor, color, and aroma but for what it adds back as compensation for that loss.