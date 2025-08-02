Why Many Aldi Shoppers Prefer This Store-Brand Snack Over Cheetos

Among Aldi loyalists, Clancy's Cheese Curls aren't just a decent dupe for Cheetos — they're the superior choice, and stand up alongside the best cheap snacks you can buy at Aldi. Scroll through fan forums on Reddit or Facebook's ALDI Aisle of Shame group, and you'll find dozens of snackers praising the taste, texture, and price of these bright orange snacks.

People love their light crunch and melt-in-your-mouth finish, often noting they taste fresher and less aggressively seasoned than name-brand Cheetos. And the hype isn't just nostalgia-fueled. Aldi shoppers do say Clancy's version have that classic cheese curl vibe but skip the over-salted synthetic taste that some people find overpowering in Cheetos (if you stand by Cheetos, though, you may still want to avoid this flavor).

And for families or folks on a budget, the lower price tag at Aldi is a huge win. You can stock up for lunchboxes or add the cheese curls to your movie night snack lineup without paying the brand-name premium. And you might even get fewer orange-stained fingers in the process since Clancy's Cheese Curls don't have the artificial dyes that Cheetos are made with.

Fans also note the curls seem slightly less greasy and more evenly coated than their mainstream counterpart. While everyone has their snack preferences, Clancy's Cheese Curls have developed a devoted following — not just because they're cheaper, but because they genuinely hold their own in flavor and texture.