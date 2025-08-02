Why Many Aldi Shoppers Prefer This Store-Brand Snack Over Cheetos
Among Aldi loyalists, Clancy's Cheese Curls aren't just a decent dupe for Cheetos — they're the superior choice, and stand up alongside the best cheap snacks you can buy at Aldi. Scroll through fan forums on Reddit or Facebook's ALDI Aisle of Shame group, and you'll find dozens of snackers praising the taste, texture, and price of these bright orange snacks.
People love their light crunch and melt-in-your-mouth finish, often noting they taste fresher and less aggressively seasoned than name-brand Cheetos. And the hype isn't just nostalgia-fueled. Aldi shoppers do say Clancy's version have that classic cheese curl vibe but skip the over-salted synthetic taste that some people find overpowering in Cheetos (if you stand by Cheetos, though, you may still want to avoid this flavor).
And for families or folks on a budget, the lower price tag at Aldi is a huge win. You can stock up for lunchboxes or add the cheese curls to your movie night snack lineup without paying the brand-name premium. And you might even get fewer orange-stained fingers in the process since Clancy's Cheese Curls don't have the artificial dyes that Cheetos are made with.
Fans also note the curls seem slightly less greasy and more evenly coated than their mainstream counterpart. While everyone has their snack preferences, Clancy's Cheese Curls have developed a devoted following — not just because they're cheaper, but because they genuinely hold their own in flavor and texture.
Better ingredients, better deal
While taste is the main selling point, a closer look at the ingredients reveals why some health-conscious shoppers are enthusiastic about Clancy's Cheese Curls. Compared to Cheetos, Aldi's version skips a few of the additives and preservatives that typically give processed snacks their long shelf lives. Cheetos, for instance, list the artificial color Yellow 6, also known as sunset yellow FCF and E110. Clancy's Cheese Curls get their hue from natural annatto, paprika, and tumeric — a detail that comes up often in Aldi fan circles as a major bonus, especially for parents trying to dodge artificial dyes. Cheetos in contrast list unspecified natural and artificial flavors, as well as that questionable yellow coloring.
That swap alone makes Clancy's feel more wholesome by comparison, even if we're still firmly in snack food territory — no-one's claiming that cheese curls of any description are a health food. But a shorter, cleaner label gives shoppers peace of mind — especially when they're tossing bags into carts for school lunches. Price also continues to be a deciding factor. Aldi's Cheese Curls often cost significantly less than Cheetos, with Clancy's costing around $1.65 for an 8.5-ounce bag and Cheetos costing significantly more at $5.69 for the same size bag. The value proposition is obvious: Fewer additives, more satisfying crunch, and money saved. It's the kind of small but satisfying trade-up that Aldi shoppers pride themselves on. In a sea of flashy snacks and over-the-top flavors, Clancy's Cheese Curls are surprisingly down-to-earth, and maybe that's why they've quietly stolen the spotlight.