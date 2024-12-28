How To Make Pizza-Flavored Popcorn For The Ultimate Movie Night Snack

It's movie night and instead of buttery popcorn, you're thinking of jazzing up the snack a bit. One way to upgrade the treat is to mix anchovies and garlic into popcorn butter. But if that sounds a little fishy and maybe too flavorful, another idea is to make pizza-flavored popcorn as your next ultimate movie night snack.

There are several ways to make popcorn taste like pizza. First, cook some pepperoni in a saucepan or frying pan to render its oils and fats. Reserve that fat to pop your popcorn with. This will give your popcorn an immediate pepperoni flavor. If you're a sausage lover, you can cook sausage instead and use its rendered fats to cook popcorn. And bacon lovers, we didn't forget about you, you could use bacon.

After you have your meat-flavored popcorn ready, it's time to put together a pizza seasoning mix, and it can be as simple as mixing grated parmesan with garlic powder, paprika, and herbs like oregano or dried basil. Toss the cooked popcorn with the seasoning mix and top everything with the cooked pepperoni or sausage before serving.

