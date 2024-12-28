How To Make Pizza-Flavored Popcorn For The Ultimate Movie Night Snack
It's movie night and instead of buttery popcorn, you're thinking of jazzing up the snack a bit. One way to upgrade the treat is to mix anchovies and garlic into popcorn butter. But if that sounds a little fishy and maybe too flavorful, another idea is to make pizza-flavored popcorn as your next ultimate movie night snack.
There are several ways to make popcorn taste like pizza. First, cook some pepperoni in a saucepan or frying pan to render its oils and fats. Reserve that fat to pop your popcorn with. This will give your popcorn an immediate pepperoni flavor. If you're a sausage lover, you can cook sausage instead and use its rendered fats to cook popcorn. And bacon lovers, we didn't forget about you, you could use bacon.
After you have your meat-flavored popcorn ready, it's time to put together a pizza seasoning mix, and it can be as simple as mixing grated parmesan with garlic powder, paprika, and herbs like oregano or dried basil. Toss the cooked popcorn with the seasoning mix and top everything with the cooked pepperoni or sausage before serving.
Let all different types of pizzas, like clam pizza, inspire your next movie night popcorn
Understandably, not everyone is into a pizza loaded with pepperoni or sausage. If that's you, don't fret. There's really no rule when it comes to making pizza-flavored popcorn. In fact, we'd prefer it if you get a little creative. Start by going through our amazing pizza recipes for some inspiration.
Let's say, for example, our triple cheese French onion flatbread recipe catches your eye and you'd like to incorporate all those flavors into popcorn. Cook down some chopped onions in butter until browned. You're going to use that butter to cook your popcorn. Toss the cooked popcorn with grated parmesan, thyme, and ground black pepper, then sprinkle shredded mozzarella and the browned onions over the popcorn.
Other ways to make pizza-flavored popcorn include incorporating other ingredients you usually find in pizza. That includes olive oil drizzled arugula and sundried tomatoes. And for the seafood lovers who enjoy pizzas like our best clam pizza recipe, there's nothing wrong with tossing some dried, minced clams into your pizza-inspired popcorn to make the ultimate, if not a little bougie, movie night snack.