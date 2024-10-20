Add 2 Ingredients To Popcorn Butter To Satisfy All Your Salty Cravings

You may have tossed homemade popcorn with flavored oil, like a garlic-infused oil, for an elevated taste, but you probably haven't considered adding anchovies. Anchovies are a great way to bring in umami flavor, and are the salty hit all your dishes have been missing; in fact, if you add anchovies, you likely won't need any extra salt because their flavor is so bold and intense.

The best way to add bagna cauda seasoning to your popcorn is by infusing the ingredients into the butter you'll pour over the top. For a large bowlful of popcorn, mince 4 cloves of garlic, and chop up a few anchovy filets: Depending on how intense you want the flavor, you could use as few as 3 or as many as 6. Stir everything together for a few minutes on a medium heat, or until the anchovies have melted. To honor the original bagna cauda recipe, you can add 3 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil to the butter mix to help enhance the flavor of both star ingredients. Then pour the mixture over the popcorn, making sure it fully coats the whole batch.

If garlic and anchovy isn't enough for you, kick the recipe up a notch with crushed red pepper, paprika, or chili powder for some spice. If you think your popcorn needs a little pop of color instead, try adding some dried dill. Dill is almost like green confetti, and brings a whole lot of flavor wherever it's added. When mixed with garlic and anchovies, it may even be slightly reminiscent of dill pickles.