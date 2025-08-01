15 Best Cafes In London For Coffee
You may have visited the best coffee shop in every state, from Alabama to Wyoming. But you must explore the coffee shops of the world before you earn your credentials as a bona fide caffeine geek, and that includes the United Kingdom. While the country may be known for its love of a well-brewed cup of tea, London is also home to a dynamic, ever-evolving coffee landscape.
To find the coffee shops that are a cut above the rest, we picked the brains of locals on their must-visit spots and took notes from caffeine enthusiasts online. Whether you are looking for a brisk brew to clear the morning fog in your brain or a cozy place to curl up and read a book, these places deliver on quality, charm, and character in spades. The next time you find yourself in the British capital, you'll want to swing by the best cafes in London for your morning brew.
Prufrock Coffee
If you are ever perusing through the souvenir stalls at Leather Lane Market and find your senses held captive by the scent of specialty coffee, all roads can only lead to Prufrock Coffee. Established in 2011, the cafe now draws throngs of coffee enthusiasts to the point that it can be hard to nab a spot during lunchtime.
The spot has been namechecked by celebrity barista James Hoffmann, and it is easy to see why. Scores of glowing reviews praise Prufrock's consistent quality, and patrons add that the food is as memorable as the espresso – so it helps to bring an empty stomach.
23-25 Leather Ln, London EC1N 7TE, United Kingdom
Hermanos Colombian Coffee Roasters
Bringing Colombian coffee to the United Kingdom isn't a task for the faint-hearted, but co-founders and 'hermanos' Victor and Santiago Gamboa have done it. By trading directly with coffee farmers in Colombia, the roastery has been attempting to introduce London coffee enthusiasts to the citrusy aromas and hint of spice that are native to Colombian beans. What started as a pop-up location in 2018 has since snaked its way across London's most popular neighborhoods to become a mainstay on the specialty coffee scene.
Despite having 10 locations across the city, the coffee chain manages to retain a quaint, hole-in-the-wall vibe — an ambience best enjoyed if you manage to make your way over before the morning rush comes barreling in. Despite the absence of any seating options at certain locations, such as its Columbia Road outpost, customers appear to enjoy milling around in the tranquil vibe. The coffee is a standout detail in its reviews, with some noting how quickly it is served despite the crowded line. The monthly subscription service is appreciated as well for its timely delivery by those who prefer to skip the queues and get their caffeine fix at home.
Multiple locations
Rosslyn Coffee
There is scarcely any elbow room on London's packed coffee scene. But Rosslyn Coffee has been making big waves since its inception in 2018, immediately attracting a finalist spot in the ranking of the best new cafes of the world. Since then, it has been lauded with several awards and accolades, and expanded from its first location at Queen Victoria Street to five other neighborhoods across the city.
The cafe is favored for its high hospitality standards — funneled from the co-founders' Australian and Irish heritages. Many note that the welcoming staff enliven the minimalist, concrete decor, and you can always count on a handy newspaper for company as you wait for the morning fix. You won't have trouble finding alternative milks here — a relief for anyone who enjoys the many types of plant milks on the market. The coffee shop is also lauded for its efficient in-and-out door layout that ensures you won't be in someone else's way while waiting for your takeaway.
Multiple locations
Monmouth Coffee Company
After a long day of sniffing, tasting, and sampling your way across London's famous Borough Market, the quest for a palate cleanser can only take you to Monmouth Coffee Company. Having once roasted coffee beans in the basement of the shop in 1978, Monmouth has since emerged as a formidable contender on the city's coffee landscape.
The welcoming aroma of freshly roasted coffee will seize your senses when you first shoulder your way through the doors, while communal tables will beckon you to linger on a little longer. The rustic decor is joyfully devoid of pretense and pomp, instead leaning into the warmth and lived-in feel of wooden paneling and exposed brickwork. While the locations generally open around 8 AM, you can expect long lines even in the early hours. If you are blitzing by to pick up a quick takeaway, it helps to bring your own reusable cup as the coffee shop has axed paper cups from its lineup.
Multiple locations
Iris & June
Named after founder Jodie Whitelaw's grandmothers, Iris and June, the origin of this independent coffee shop lies in the founder's preferred morning coffee ritual before heading to the 9-to-5 grind. In a bid to create the same experience for other coffee lovers, Whitelaw moved on from her job and laid down roots five minutes from Victoria station. However, those in Holborn Circus can also look for its monochromatic storefront for nifty takeaways.
A handwritten chalkboard sign delivers cheeky quotes to make you smile as you walk in — "Coffee... because you should hate your job with enthusiasm!" — and sets the tone for the relaxed, unpretentious meal ahead. Natural light tumbles in through the large windows as you peruse a selection of hand-brewed coffees served in mint-hued cups. If you are willing to step away from your usual order, the cafe also maintains a rotating carousel of guest roasters from across Europe. For those feeling peckish, the menu often receives high praise for its savory lineup, from fresh salads for lunch to weekend-only brunches.
Multiple locations
Omotesando Koffee
Borrowing its name from the location of its first pop-up shop in the Omotesando district in Tokyo, Japanese specialty coffee has since found several homes around the globe, from Hong Kong and Singapore to the United Kingdom. The London outpost mirrors the coffee chain's other locations around the world: a central coffee cube commands all eyes once you step in, furnished with busy baristas in white lab coats.
The first thing you'll pick up on after stepping through its unassuming exterior is the intentional decision to step away from frills and fancies plaguing modern coffee houses. The sleek minimalism of the space whispers, while other gimmicky names shout. Once you find a seat in the timber-clad interior, you'll want to turn your attention to the menu. The brews have received a thumbs up from regular patrons for matching up to the lofty standards set by its Tokyo counterpart. The kashi, or baked custard cubes, also preferred by the coffee shop's regulars for packing in a satisfying punch of flavors despite its diminutive size.
8 Newman St, London W1T 1FB, United Kingdom
Climpson & Sons
What was once a humble market stall on Broadway Market in 2002 has since blossomed into one of the city's foremost coffee institutions. As the first fingers of dawn streak across the morning sky in East London, the roastery comes alive. From 7 AM onwards, its doors play host to a fast-revolving crowd of customers. If visiting Broadway Market is pencilled into your weekend itinerary, you may not want to brave the throngs at the coffee shop and try your luck at their stall down the road, instead.
For those who do manage to grab one of the punchy orange-hued seats, there is a tempting selection of coffees and filter brews of the day to choose from. Customers often single out the flat whites as the highlight of the lineup, while the takeaway bottled coffee concentrates also make for a fun addition to your order. If you have been meaning to perfect your latte art skills, the coffee shop also offers a wide array of workshops and courses.
67 Broadway Market, London E8 4PH, United Kingdom
+44 20 7254 7199
Flat White
From window shopping at Carnaby Street to grabbing a quick bite at Kingly Court, you'll never run out of things to do in Soho. If you are ever popping by for a quick visit, you'll want to pay your respects at the coffee shop that brought the iconic flat whites to United Kingdom's shores in 2005: Flat White.
The name may have given it all away, but Flat White, knows a thing or two about the mastery required for flat whites. Such was the popularity of this espresso-based drink that co-founder Cameron McClure was whipping up 700 flat whites every day in 2009, according to the Independent. Today, you can sip on the silky microfoam while taking in the energy at its lively Soho outpost, but that is not all that there is to look forward to. The pastry lineup, while minimal, has received a nod from patrons. The croissants have garnered praise as well and should make for a worthy companion to your morning brew.
17 Berwick St, London W1F 0PT, United Kingdom
+44 20 7734 0370
Nude Espresso
Having brewed its first cup in 2008, Nude Espresso can be easily considered among the more veteran names on London's coffee scene. Contrary to what the name might suggest, the only thing bared here is good, old fashioned coffee at its micro-roastery located opposite its Hanbury Street location.
While its Soho Square location shuttered in 2016, Nude Espresso still continues to attract connoisseurs of good coffee at its flagship location. The presence of the roastery at a stone's throw means that customers delight in the fact that the beans are freshly roasted. Many appreciate the chance to score a free cup of coffee with every purchase of beans, and the flat whites frequently pop in rave reviews of the east London spot.
25 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, United Kingdom
+44 77 1289 9334
Hagen Espresso Bar
What if you could import the quintessential Danish kaffe experience into the vibrant streets of London? This is the question that Danish entrepreneur Tim Schroeder found himself musing on in 2017. The answer can be found in his specialty cafes across London. After opening more than 20 locations in the city, the espresso bar has also found its way to Amsterdam.
Breaking free from the cookie-cutter minimalism of contemporary coffee shops, Hagen instead sets its sights on 1960s-inspired design, as manifested in the blue velvet bar, moody marble, and high stools at its Jubilee Plaza outpost. While the serene atmosphere is ideal for people-watching, the espresso bar isn't just about aesthetics. With smooth blends and brisk cortados, Hagen's lineup creates many return customers. The decorative latte art is popular, too, and you can recreate the magic with a dedicated workshop available in-person and online. Make note: as a beginner, you will find that short cups are the best for practicing latte art.
Multiple locations
Allpress Espresso Roastery & Cafe
What started out as New Zealand's first coffee cart in 1989 has since evolved into one of the best cafes in London for your morning brew. In 2025, Allpress Espresso has outgrown its origins as a micro-roastery in the back of a garage to assume prime real estate on London's competitive coffee market. With around 250 cafes serving up Allpress Espresso within the M25, it is never too hard to nab their specialty roasts. But caffeine purists will want to head to the two-story flagship location at Dalston Lane.
Once an old joiner's factory, the space has been meticulously restored to serve as a tranquil sanctuary with indoor and outdoor seating with a sequestered patio. From fresh deliveries of beans to blends being packed by hand, every aspect of the roasting and delivery process is visible. A magnet for freelancers and the work-from-cafe crowd, reviews indicate that you'll want to sip on a velvety flat white or an aromatic filter coffee.
Multiple locations
Lane Eight Coffee
In case the name hadn't clued you in already, Lane Eight Coffee's inspiration lies off the beaten path. Inspired by the notion of taking the eighth lane outside the running track, this design-driven coffee shop has been making a big splash from its two locations in Clapham and Lavender Hill.
Step inside the no-frills exterior, and you'll find that pared-back minimalism reigns supreme over the space. The walls are spartan, and delightfully so, while a wavy mirror serves as the perfect spot for grabbing a selfie with your foaming cup. Perhaps, the understated interiors will tempt you into keeping it simple with your coffee order as well — a practice that busy baristas will always appreciate during rush hour. On hectic mornings, founder George Rendall recommends opting for the batch brew filter, but happy customers are also doting on the matcha that is brewed to the perfect shade of verdant green.
Multiple locations
Paradox Design + Coffee
British coffee traditions have been known to endure for centuries, and chief among them is the region's love for independent cafes. This is particularly manifested in the popularity enjoyed by Paradox Design + Coffee, a glass container unit propped up at Netil Market. From this humble vantage point, co-founders Zain Kara Bernou and Kathrine Miskulin deliver design services as well as rejuvenating brews.
The latter has quickly garnered a devoted following, with coffee lovers flocking to the cafe for its signature iced rose latte as well as specialty coffees from around the globe, including China, Ethiopia, and Colombia. You can grab your batch brew in a to-go cup while soaking in the dynamic sights and sounds of Netil Market. But if you have some time to spare, you'll have to nab a spot at the adjoined cafe that treats only a handful of customers at a time to a nuanced curation of books and candles.
Unit A, Market, Netil House, 13 – 23 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, United Kingdom
Algerian Coffee Stores
Jostling for breathing space in the contemporary coffee landscape crammed with hipster-run spaces is no small feat. But over the course of 138 years, Algerian Coffee Stores has refused to relinquish its grip on the cultural legacy of London's Soho. Originally opened in 1887 by an Algerian national, it stands toe-to-toe with the contemporary establishments that now crowd the area — and continues to come out as a winner.
Under the joyfully nostalgic striped awning, you'll find a space frozen in time — the coffee shop has still retained its 19th century wooden counter and bespoke shelving. Current owner Marissa Crocetta says she has no plans of glamming the space up. "I think it's important to keep old London and some of the history alive, because if everything's new and modern, it all starts to look the same," she told CNN. But it's not just the joyously old fashioned decor and price lists that are delighting patrons; the aroma is a crucial part of the experience. Many customers frequent the space to revel in the scent of coffee stacked up on aged wooden shelves before even deciding on their order, which usually features potent double-shot espressos and dark roasts.
52 Old Compton St, London W1D 4QE, United Kingdom
+44 20 7437 2480
Batch Baby
There are several telltale signs of a quality coffee shop that you'll pick up on as soon as you walk through its doors, from the brews to the baristas. At Batch Baby's hideout in De Beauvoir Road, these signs are visible in abundance. A candy apple red La Marzocco coffee machine draws all eyes when you step within, with a collection of high stools, leather dining chairs, and laidback armchairs dotting the space.
Needless to say, batch brews serve as the star of the show here — as alluded to by the cafe's moniker. But that is not all that's worth having. From filter to espresso, the specialty coffee consistently earns high praise, as do the staff's craft skills. While you will be spoiled for choice with the beans available, it helps to leave some room in your appetite for the toasties – a local favorite.
Rose Lipman Building, 43 De Beauvoir Rd, London N1 5SF, United Kingdom
Methodology
With a new coffee shop popping up around every corner, it can be difficult to know which places are worth your time and money. To take the guesswork out of the equation, we chatted with locals and discovered the must-visit spots they frequent for their morning coffee. These findings were further vetted online, through the likes of Google Reviews and TripAdvisor. Personal preferences often vary when it comes to the question of roasts and brews, but the final coffee shops chosen had won over customers with their menu, quality, and decor.