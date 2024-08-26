The Best Cup To Use When Practicing Your Latte Art

While there's nothing better than starting your day with a specialty latte topped with a dainty heart, daily visits to your favorite coffee shop sure do add up. Making lattes at home saves money in the long run, which is why an espresso machine can be a smart investment. However, you'll want to feel confident with your skills first so that you can make a drink that mimics that of a pro barista — and that involves making beautiful latte art. One of the essential ways to perfect latte art without wasting precious coffee is ensuring that you've got the right cup, specifically one that's made of glass and that's short, rounded at the bottom, and wide-mouthed.

Once you've got latte art down, feel free to move onto more varied cups. As a beginner, though, it's best to start with cups with the above features so that your designs are more consistent. A short cup will allow you to pull the espresso directly from the machine into the cup, as opposed to transferring it into a tall cup. A wide mouth will give you more room to create your design, and a round bottom will let your milk move around while you're pouring it; this also helps eliminate any unwanted milk patterns. The FLUR latte glass contains all of the above features and is made specifically for beginner baristas, making it a great option.