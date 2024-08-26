The Best Cup To Use When Practicing Your Latte Art
While there's nothing better than starting your day with a specialty latte topped with a dainty heart, daily visits to your favorite coffee shop sure do add up. Making lattes at home saves money in the long run, which is why an espresso machine can be a smart investment. However, you'll want to feel confident with your skills first so that you can make a drink that mimics that of a pro barista — and that involves making beautiful latte art. One of the essential ways to perfect latte art without wasting precious coffee is ensuring that you've got the right cup, specifically one that's made of glass and that's short, rounded at the bottom, and wide-mouthed.
Once you've got latte art down, feel free to move onto more varied cups. As a beginner, though, it's best to start with cups with the above features so that your designs are more consistent. A short cup will allow you to pull the espresso directly from the machine into the cup, as opposed to transferring it into a tall cup. A wide mouth will give you more room to create your design, and a round bottom will let your milk move around while you're pouring it; this also helps eliminate any unwanted milk patterns. The FLUR latte glass contains all of the above features and is made specifically for beginner baristas, making it a great option.
More tips for improving your latte art
If you've got a cup that's working for you, there are a few other tips that can make those milky designs even cleaner. One of the most important things you can do is make sure you're not ruining steamed milk before pouring it over your shot of espresso. Finding the right balance between too much air and too little air is crucial to getting the ideal texture, and reaching the right temperature will help balance the flavor. This balance can be found in a myriad of ways, from using the right amount of milk in the steamer to making sure the steam isn't too hot.
Once your milk is ready to be poured over the espresso, make sure you're holding the cup correctly. Hold the cup of espresso at a 45-degree angle by its handle, and keep the steamed milk pitcher high above it, pouring the milk slowly and carefully. You'll want to pour it directly in the center of the cup to ensure that the design stays in the middle. These tips will get you on the right track to obtaining the designs of your dreams, but if you make a mistake or two, there are other ways to make eye-catching latte art. Use a stencil and dust on a design with cinnamon or cocoa powder to nail impressive latte art in a simple yet fun way.